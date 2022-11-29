Wayne December 2022

“It’s Time to Embrace Yourself and Lovingly Belong in Lisa Roe’s “Welcome to the Neighborhood”

When Lisa Roe decided to write her first book, she wanted it to be a true and honest mother-daughter love story, including the unconditional devotion we all have for our children — while revealing the bumps in the road, mistakes we make even when we have the best intentions. And she wanted to explore a story about fitting in. “It’s special and terrifying,” Roe says of sharing Welcome to the Neighborhood with the public. “It’s been wonderful to hear from readers how they connected with different characters, related to the themes and plot, and laughed in all the right places.” Her second book is with the publisher now and the author is waiting for a publication date. The author thought her readers would be middle-aged suburban moms, but she hears from a lot of women in their twenties, retired folks (many of whom were teachers and remember having students like Harri, the daughter in the book) and even high school students. “I guess the theme of learning to stand up for yourself in difficult circumstances is a universal one,” says Roe. According to the author; it made all those years of working home alone in her PJ bottoms “just me and my laptop” — worth it. “If my readers get lost in the story, relate to it in any way and snort-laugh through their nose once in a while I’m happy,” says Roe. It’s scary to put your work out there. A writer pours their heart onto the page (even when penning humor) and as an introvert, the former creative director is not at her most comfortable shouting to the world, “Look what I did.” Having moved around a lot, both growing up and as an adult the author often found herself in pre-established social circles trying to figure out whether or not she fit in (spoiler alert, often she didn’t). “And because I write mom-com, meant to follow a women’s emotional journey (the definition of women’s fiction) as well as entertain — I wanted to highlight the circus that can be 21st century parenting; in an upscale, East Coast, power driven neighborhood,” says Roe. “After all, who doesn’t love a story about badly behaving PTA moms?” The first scene that came to her takes place in a hot tub early in the book (don’t worry, not a spoiler). The author knew she wanted to write a story where a woman moves into a new town and meets a variety of ‘interesting neighbors

Oakland Fathers’ Club Has a History of Doing Good for the Community

The mission of the Oakland Fathers’ Club is and always has been simple: raise money to help the youths of Oakland. “When we say ‘help the youths,’ it was originally created to help the recreation department fund some different things with uniforms, and just extra things that the town budget didn’t cover way back when,” says Lou Renshaw, a former Vice-President and current Treasurer of the Oakland Fathers’ Club, which is in its 57th year. “It was started to help the recreation department, and it kind of morphed into something much bigger.” What initially started as strictly a support group for the youths within Oakland borders has extended beyond the community boundaries. With the merging of the Oakland, Franklin Lakes, and Wyckoff school districts, kids in all three towns are supported by the club. “We will definitely look to help those kids as well, even though they don’t live in Oakland,” says Renshaw. “We are Oakland dads, but would we say ‘No’ to a Franklin Lakes dad? Absolutely not.” The Oakland Fathers’ Club has about 65 members, but about 20 are active members. “As kids get older, the dads move on to different things; they’re visiting their kids in colleges and things of that nature. And then, as new kids come into the program, some dads come into the Fathers’ Club. We’re always doing a membership drive, trying to get new dads.” Visit Boston Louis Website Here The group gives back quite a few ways. Among the list is awarding three $1,000 college scholarships to deserving Indian Hills or Ramapo High school graduating seniors; funding the Indian Hills girl’s softball team’s annual spring training trip to Florida; donating money towards the high school soccer team’s annual calendar; purchasing an ad for the high school Drama Club’s Playbill program for their theater performances; and support of local scout troops. “Any kind of organization that involves children, we’re open to give to,” says Renshaw. “Our biggest thing is it has to benefit the kids. All the monies we give out has to support the youths of Oakland, Franklin Lakes, and Wyckoff – anyone in the surrounding area.” The Oakland Fathers’ Club has three major fundraisers every year. The first is the Oakland Town Carnival, where club members prepare and sell their popular “Famous Cheesesteaks”; the second is the group’s annual golf outing, which has been held for 28 years; and then a family barbeque, which takes place at either the Elks Club or Knights of Columbus, where the monies generated from ticket sales go towards the annual scholarship program for high schoolers.

Estelle was appointed to the Wayne Environmental Commission in 1994 and reappointed to additional terms through 2004, when she chose to retire. She was also instrumental in the establishment of the Passaic County Agricultural Board

In 1978, Estelle was hired as Director of Public Information for the Center for UN Reform Education, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Wayne. She later became the center’s Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) representative to the United Nations, a position she continues to hold today as a member of the center’s Board.

Estelle is a 50-plus year member of the League of Women Voters, She was elected president of the Wayne League in 1967 and from that time was actively involved in Wayne politics. In 1971, she was the first woman to be elected to the Wayne Town Council. She served two terms from 1972 to 1979 and was elected council president in 1976. In 1980, Estelle was named Wayne Woman of the Year.

Members of the Wayne League of Women Voters dedicated a bench at Laurelwood Arboretum to Estelle and Norman Perry. The bench was donated by their family in honor of Estelle’s 90 th birthday and her many achievements, as well as those of her late husband Norman.

Norman Perry was married to Estelle for 37 years before his death from cancer at the age of 62. He was a chemical engineer who worked on medical and other FDA-approved uses of vinyl. He served as president of the Palisades Section of the Society of Plastic Engineers, Inc. and as a committeeman for the Democratic party in Wayne. He also actively encouraged Estelle’s career as a councilwoman. ____________________________________

On March 27, 2012, Estelle was named Woman of the Year by the Board of Chosen Freeholders of Passaic County in recognition her many contributions and exemplary service.

Smith wasn’t reluctant when first asked thirteen years ago. He filled the role, but was concerned his voice wouldn’t be correct or he’d say something wrong. The request came from a group called Rainbows for All Children, a nationwide group which meets with and supports children who had a parent pass away during the year and are grieving. Smith recalls the instructions he received at that time. ‘They said, ‘We’ve got all the toys, we’ve got the bag. Just show up, everything’s tagged, call up the kids, take the picture, and off you go.’” The group had available a Santa Claus suit from K-Mart, and Smith took care of the rest. “I had this very short George Clooney beard,” he says. “It really wasn’t quite right, and I peppered it with some baby powder, because I was not going to wear a previously used polyester beard. Then I threw on a white turtleneck to cover the lack of beard.”

“I think 90% of Santas find their way into the role by someone asking them to fill in for somebody that can’t make it,” Smith says. “I think 100% of the people who get that question are kind of reluctant to do that because they’ve never done it before.”

For Bob Smith, it may have started in 2009, but you can tell during discussion with him that he’s had the Santa Claus goodness within him all along. Just ask Emily. Although in his words he was terrified when he first dressed up as the Big Red Santa and the event was a success, it was best defined by little Emily, who the next day visited the event organizer and thanked them for bringing a real Santa Claus. “And it was because I was nice and I had a real beard,” Smith says. It mattered not to Emily that the red Santa suit Smith wore was older, that his beard was short, or whether it was sprinkled with baby powder. What mattered was Smith’s kindness to her, which Emily returned the following year, she showing up with a gift for the Big Red Santa.



After his first appearance, Smith returned the suit and thought nothing more about dressing up as Santa Claus – until the following September, when he was asked by Rainbows for All Children to do it again. This time, not only was the child called up, but Smith also asked the parent who had lost a spouse to head forward as well. Smith explains. “I would say, ‘What would you like for Christmas?’ and ‘How have you been?’ I realized it’s about the family.”

During his first eight years as Santa Claus, Smith would do just a gig or two per year. In addition to the Rainbows event, he would get calls to do Breakfast with Santa get-togethers. As he started to get more requests for appearances, he then began to buttress his Santa skills. “For the first eight years, I had no idea that there were Santa Claus organizations,” Smith says. “There are Santa Claus groups that will help you hone your skills in terms that if you’re going to see 200 kids in a day, one or two of them are going to be on the autism spectrum. How do you handle that? How do you deal with sensitivity in terms of questions? If somebody asks, ‘Can you bring grandma back?’ There’s that part of it, the part in the chair, which we call ‘Chair Time.’ And then there’s also the business side of it.”



For the record, Smith now dons a custom-made Santa Claus suit, and his appearances aren’t limited just to the Christmas season. During this past summer, he had three Christmas in July gigs. Also, it took about six or seven years to convince Mrs. Claus (Smith’s wife, Pam) to make appearances with him. “The Knights of Columbus, every time they saw her, they said, ‘You’re coming to the Breakfast with Santa, too?’ and she would say, ‘No, no, no.’ I just bought her the dress, and once she had the dress, she was okay with it, and said it was a lot of fun. And Mrs. Claus is an integral part of the Santa experience.”

For more information about the Big Red Santa, visit www.bigredsanta.com.

A Remembrance of the Real Santa of Main Street

By Richard Mabey Jr.

There are people who touch our hearts and lives, to whom we will not truly appreciate their kindness till years and years have passed. Such is the case of my remembrance of the Real Santa Claus of Main Street.

It was a long standing tradition, of the Mabey clan, to spend Christmas Day at the old Mabey Homestead. From the day I was born till I was six years old, my parents and I lived in Clifton. Every Christmas Day, we would sojourn westward on Route 46 to the little hamlet of Lincoln Park, where my great grandmother, Dora Mabey lived.

I remember we would arrive at the old Mabey Homestead, early in the morning. I was a shy and sensitive child, so the abounding number of relatives that would congregate at the old farmhouse, would seem all so overwhelming to me.

I don’t know at what age I had any degree of conscious remembrance of the dear, kind, elderly man who was the Real Santa of Main Street. I remember him fondly as a very kind man with a gentle spirit. He would knock on the door of the old Mabey Homestead, sometime during the late morning on Christmas Day, all dressed in his Santa Claus gear.

My dad was the fifth of nine children, so on Christmas Day the Mabey Homestead abounded with children, my many cousins. Santa would arrive with a big burlap bag strung over his shoulder, with a gift for each and every one of my cousins, my sister and myself. I remember the gifts were not expensive at all. Some were actually handmade toys. While some had a clue of having been passed down from another child, who had outgrown the little toy car or doll.

My mom and dad, my sister Patti and I moved into the old Mabey Homestead in the early Autumn of 1959, shortly after Great Grandma Mabey went Home to be with the Lord. I was six years old that Christmas. I remember wondering if the real Santa would still be knocking on the door on Christmas Day. To my happy surprise, the real Santa did come by to visit us, with presents for my sister and I.

I never learned the name of the Real Santa of Main Street. My grandfather, Watson Mabey, one time told me that he thought that he lived in this little house at the end of Clover Lane. When I was about 10 years old, I walked down Clover Lane, stood at the front yard of that little home and wanted to knock on the front door and see if that was in fact, the home of the real Santa. Sadly and regretfully, I didn’t get the courage to knock on the door. That little home was torn down many years ago, to make room for a larger, modern home.

My Aunt Vi once told me that she thought that the Real Santa of Main Street lived in a little home in Towaco, just past the Lincoln Park border. I don’t think anybody really knew who this kind hearted soul was. It’s one of the greatest mysteries of my childhood

The Christmas of 1961, when I was eight years old and in the third grade, was the last time that the Real Santa of Main Street ever came to visit us on Christmas Day. I once asked my father if he knew who this gentleman was. He endorsed Grandpa Mabey’s theory.In deep fondness, I remember the Real Santa of Main Street. I think about him from time to time. My intuition tells me that he was not a wealthy man at all. I think he was actually quite poor. Somehow and someway, he accumulated toys for children in the neighborhood. Most of the toys he gave to us, were handmade. He was truly the real Santa Claus of my childhood.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com.

A New Year’s Day Story By Richard Mabey Jr.

Can love be limited? Is it possible that God’s blessings can reach beyond our limited human understanding of time and space? Are the flames of sibling love, between two sisters, able to transition to a world beyond this world that we humanly know? Is it possible, that love is the greatest force in the universe?

On November 11, 2019, my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, had heart surgery to replace her Aortic Valve. After the surgery, my sister Patti and I were elated that Mom still had a few years left upon this earth, before it would be her time to be called Home to be with the Lord. But by the first of December, it became painfully obvious that Mom’s time upon this earth, was coming to a close.

It was in early December of 2019 that Mom’s general practitioner, told my sister and I that it was time to set up for Hospice home visitations. It was a deeply sad time.

My mother was great stickler for cleanliness. But, I confess that with the influx of nurses and home care professionals, it was tough to keep Mom’s bedroom as neat as a pin. In December, when there were no Hospice personnel at our home, I would read Mom excerpts from the Holy Bible. Mom would then gently fall asleep. But even as Mom would sleep, ever so peacefully, I would continue to read the Bible to Mom.

I remember that it was in the second week of December, that I was reading Mom her Bible, Mom fell asleep. I continued to read the Bible to her. Mom suddenly awoke and begin talking about her plans to have a New Year’s Day party. It was a long standing tradition of the old Mabey Homestead, as far back as I can remember, that New Year’s Day was a time of open house and home-cooked food for the old family farmhouse.

When Mom awoke, she spoke as if we were still living at the old Mabey Homestead, rather than the reality of now living in our Florida home. And, one of the things Mom spoke about that afternoon, was that she was looking forward to seeing her sister Alice on New Year’s Day. Mom began telling me what needed to be done to prepare for the big New Year’s Party.

As Mom would tell me that I needed to clean all the baseboards, vacuum the rugs, Mom would look me in the eyes and say, “oh Richard, I can’t wait to see my sister Alice again.” I remember this went on for a good half-hour, then Mom drifted off to peaceful sleep.

I stayed at Mom’s side. Even though Mom was sleeping, I read her some passages from the Book of John. About an hour later, Mom woke up again and told me immense details of the New Year’s Day Party that we had just had. Mom recalled the memory of the dream that she just had, complete with the most tiny details of the splendid party that she had just been a part of.

Then, Mom looked at me and simply said, “Richard, it was so good to see my sister Alice again. It was all just so good.” Then Mom closed her eyes and once again drifted off to sleep.

On the night of the twenty-third of December of 2019, my beloved mother went Home to be with the Lord. It was a sad moment in time. Looking back now, three years later, I still remember how real Mom’s dream was to her.

Could it be that on some level it was all so very real? That on some Heavenly plain, Mom did see her sister Alice Kemmerer Knothe in spirit, that was as real as anything on this physical plain.

I am not a theologian by profession. I do know this though. God is a source of immense love and compassion. The rest is left to the beliefs of my dear readers.Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com.

Hometown: East Hanover: NJ Starz: Mary Jane Marcasiano

By Steve Sears

Mary Jane Marcasiano sums up her life and career in two sentences. “I’ve had a lot of journeys and had the chance also to travel and have that impact my work and my life. I feel very fortunate.”

Marcasiano, a fashion and costume designer, grew up in East Hanover, New Jersey and attended Cobblestone (now Central) Elementary School, East Hanover Middle School, and finally Hanover Park High School. “Back then East Hanover was still pretty rural,” Marcasiano says. “We used to actually walk on what became Route 10, and River Road was quite quiet. And where I grew up, across the street was a dairy farm; our neighbors were from one of the farming families. It had very much more of a country kind of a feeling to it, and we wound up doing a lot of those kinds of activities.” Her parents, Anna and Frank, were both born and raised in Jersey City. “They met in Jersey City, and then they moved to East Hanover and bought a very old farmhouse on River Road, and kind of lived their dream of renovating the house on their own.”

Marcasiano graduated from Hanover Park High School a year early, attended Montclair State University for two years, and then moved to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design. After graduating from Parsons in 1977, she founded her own design company. “I started making my own collection,” she says, “and I immediately got a big order from Bloomingdale’s. I was 22 going on 23. Bloomingdale’s was really the hotspot for fashion. They were very famous for all the designers they promoted and their window designs, and when I had my first window display at Bloomingdale’s, it was really, really something.” Marcasiano was part of a handful of young designers at that time who decided to do their own thing rather than work for a big company. For her it worked out. She says, “A lot of us were based in SoHo, and as a group, we got a lot of attention, a lot of press, and that put us on the map at the very early stages of our careers.”

Marcasiano herself started getting coverage in major magazines like Vogue, and won a number of fashion awards in quick succession. She credits her parents for their help and support in those early days. “I grew up in a very nurturing household, and my parents were very nurturing of my talent,” Marcasiano says. “When I did decide after graduating from Parsons that I wanted to start producing my own collection, my parents helped me. My mom came to work with me, and she was a huge part of the success of my business, as was my dad before he passed. We were really a family business with a young designer at the helm.”

Marcasiano was introduced to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. by New York Fashion Week founder, Ellen Lambert. “She was the grand lady of New York fashion,” Marcasiano says. “I remember she discovered me when I was just starting out and would include me in fashion shows and different things.” One day Lambert called and told Marcasiano about the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which was quite small but included some huge players on the fashion gridiron: Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Bill Blass, Donna Karen among them. Lambert told Marcasiano she wanted her to be a member, and encouraged her to also come to the group’s luncheon. “I remember this luncheon at a very fancy restaurant uptown, and I felt like the little kid that had somehow snuck into the room. But I was very taken and influenced by listening to these designers and what the organization was doing. I was very happy to be a part of that for many years.”

Marcasiano looks back at her career as a fashion designer and her focus on her current work with costume design, and explains the benefit of both. “Fashion is not a collaborative art,” she says. “It’s a pretty pictorial art that’s got its upsides and the downsides. You have to be the one to come up with it all, and then you take either all the applause or the rejection of the sales. It’s all on you, but of course your team is helping you. But working in costume, it’s much more collaborative because you’re talking to the director, you’re talking to the actors, you’re talking to the lighting designer. There’s a lot more people involved in the decision making. Sometimes I miss that autonomy, but on the other hand, there’s a lot of fun to working as a group.”

In 2007, Marcasiano founded the “Made with Love Project.” She explains its genesis and purpose. “I went to Brazil to do costumes for a dance company, and then while I was there, I met a lot of the community where the people lived, and I met a lot of the people’s mothers,” Marcasiano says. “They were all incredible craftspeople and they were doing beautiful things, and I noticed that they had a very local look to them. And I was thinking, ‘How can I help them sell their crafts internationally?’ And then I thought that I could bring some of my design ideas to them and they can produce them, and then I could sell them and use the proceeds to support local charities. That’s how the “Made with Love Project” was born, and then I expanded it to West Africa and Haiti, and right now it’s mostly involved with projects in West Africa.” Also, Marcasiano is involved in other organizations, too. She also produces and curates films in New York City for a number of organizations, including Cinema Tropical, for who she serves as Director of Strategic Partnerships, and also works with the youth theater group IMPACT Repertory Theater Performance Company in Harlem as a Director of Development.

In Spring of 2019 Marcasiano received her Masters Degree from the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study. “I graduated from Parsons in ‘77 and I studied art. I’ve always been a good student, but I was focused on the creative side of things. When I started getting involved with nonprofit work, I wanted to learn more about the field and I wanted to be able to bring more to what I was doing.” She applied to NYU and her thesis was based on the type of nonprofit projects that she was involved with. And heading back to school itself? “It was incredibly hard to go back into an academic situation. And because it was so hard, it was unbelievably rewarding, and in some ways it was one of the most rewarding things that I’ve done in my life.”

Marcasiano and her husband, photographer and artist, Ralph Gibson, have been together for over 40 years. “We both travel a lot for our work,” Marcasiano says, “and we try to travel together to the same places when we can. Working side by side together has been it’s great, to have both of us working creatively but in different fields.”

Marcasiano occasionally takes a step away from her career and indulges in cooking. “Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I got into cooking,” she says. “I come from a long line of good Italian cooks, hanging out in the kitchen with my grandmother and my mother, although I didn’t do much cooking myself.” When she and Gibson were in Paris for her September birthday, both decided that she would attend the Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Paris for a couple of days and take classes. “It was unbelievable,” Marcasiano states excitedly. “Almost as much fun as getting my Master’s Degree. We were working in a professional kitchen as a team, and it’s really like it is in the movies, where you have to say, ‘Yes, Chef” and be on time, get your dish, keep it going, and I realized that I really loved it. Other than cooking at home, I don’t know what I want to do with that, but I want to go back and take more classes, and it’s something that might be part of my future.”

To learn more about Mary Jane Marcasiano and her work, visit www.maryjanemarcasiano.com.

Bucket List Travels: 3 Days of Wonder in the Rainforest

Morristown resident Paul Partridge has been building a travel bucket list for years. Now he’s diving in – near and far – and shares his adventures in this column. Text and photos by Paul Partridge A late-night flight into Quito makes the Sunday morning drive seem earlier than it is. Highway becomes local road becomes dirt road becomes jungle path enroute to Mashpi Lodge. Mashpi is a nature-lover’s hideaway deep in Ecuador’s Choco Forest. If you’ve ever thought about visiting a rainforest, but a two-week trek into the Amazon perhaps seems overly ambitious, Mashpi might be the ticket – especially if you favor comfort over camping… enjoy great food… like to avoid crowds (this private resort houses only 47 total guests)… and appreciate making a gentler impact on the environment. Looking back, I’m still not sure if it was real or a mirage. Our group of four was motoring along for hours, deeper and deeper into the wilderness, and then – suddenly, there it was, like some sort of plush Brigadoon. My first thoughts: “What the…? How in the world…?” Given the location and geographical challenges, its existence seems utterly impossible. But alas, here it is. And waiting for us at the entrance, smiling broadly, is Santiago, our naturalist guide during our three-day stay. Having the same guide is a treat, because he gets to know your group, your pace, your interests, etc., and then tailors activities accordingly. Santiago is a rainforest encyclopedia. He can spot, identify, name and wax poetic about any plant animal, insect, tree, fungus, bird, reptile, stream, or river we encounter. A call echoes through the forest. “What kind of bird is that?” I ask.

“Actually, it’s a frog,” says Santiago.

Ok, I may be from Jersey, but to be fair, that was no ‘ribbit’ or ‘croak.’ That frog could win the national bird calling contest. Just the first of many surprises. Ok, I may be from Jersey, but to be fair, that was no ‘ribbit’ or ‘croak.’ That frog could win the national bird calling contest. Just the first of many surprises. Day 1: The Incredible Glass Frog A quick lunch and we’re off into the forest, spotting Toucans, tayras, a tarantula, a giant snail, and hundreds of beautiful, exotic butterflies. Santiago informs us that the tayra is one of only three creatures on earth that thinks ahead, the other two being octopi and humans (females, mostly). Staying at Mashpi feels like living in a large, fancy tree house. Floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel totally immersed in your surroundings. Right outside your window are 400 species of birds, trees, frogs, monkeys, and endemic species found nowhere else in the world.A quick lunch and we’re off into the forest, spotting Toucans, tayras, a tarantula, a giant snail, and hundreds of beautiful, exotic butterflies. Santiago informs us that the tayra is one of only three creatures on earth that thinks ahead, the other two being octopi and humans (females, mostly). After sunset Santiago takes us on an unforgettable night walk using flashlights and headlamps. We’re stalking the rare transparent glass frog. Within 10 minutes Santiago has found one. It’s a great find, especially since glass frogs are the size of a thumbnail and blend into their environment. Santiago also points out assorted spiders, crickets, bats, and a formidable praying mantis. A female praying mantis eats the male after mating – especially the head because they desire the brain protein. We’re told of one jungle species where the male has evolved a second brain in his chest. This way he can procreate and survive the beheading. I imagine this must confuse females on praying mantis dating sites. “Wait, didn’t I just eat you last week?” Day 2: Cooling off in a Waterfall The trail drops steeply from the lodge to the Laguna River below. At times we walk alongside the river, other times we wade right in (rubber boots are provided by the lodge). Down and down we go. Our reward is Magnolia Waterfall, and we’re invited to swim in its pool. This is one of those pinch-yourself moments. The staggering beauty and serenity leave a mark.

Eventually we must hike back. Note to self: walking down is easier than walking up. As we huff and puff, Santiago mentions that there’s a lunar eclipse tonight. It feels like we’re hiking up to it to see it in person. Mashpi is home to over 30 species of hummingbirds, and in the afternoon, we see many of them at the Hummingbird Garden. Colorful, playful, and mesmerizing to watch, the hummingbirds dart and flitter all around us. One might not expect to eat well in the middle of the rainforest. At Mashpi, every entre and appetizer is meticulously prepared. And the natural fruit juice concoctions alone are worth the trip (you had me at passion fruit lemonade). Day 3: A Birds-eye View of the Forest The highlight of the morning is a ride on the Sky Bike. Sky Bike is a two-person gondola that stretches 655 feet across the jungle canopy. Think of it as your average, everyday bicycle built for two – if you happen to grow up a member of the Flying Wallendas. The Sky Bike sits on a tight rope. The front person enjoys the view; the back person is the engine. Once you reach the other side, switch positions and pedal back. At home I won’t even go on a step ladder due to severe height aversion. Somehow, this seems doable. As we pedal and backpedal over the treetops, my adrenaline is flowing and I’m shouting, “Isn’t this amazing?” My wife wants to know, “Who are you and what have you done with my husband?” Mashpi offers another way to float in the clouds called the DragonFly. This is a one-hour ride in an open-air gondola that holds four persons and rises more than 200 feet above the ground. Jaw-dropping views, no pedaling required. In the afternoon, a transfer returns us to Quito and to pass the time I make up some rainforest awards. Best Insect Name: Jesus Spider (because it walks on water). Amazing Flower Fact: There are 4,000 different varieties of orchids in the cloud forest.