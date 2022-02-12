Wayne Elks Donate to WIN Food Pantry

BPO Elks Wayne Lodge #2181 recently visited the Wayne Interfaith Network food pantry and donated over $2,500 worth of non-perishable groceries to be distributed to local Wayne residents in need! Pictured here are (from left to right), Brian Hamilton, Dennis O’Brien, Stephanie Lande, Ed Langschultz, and Nick Trentacoste. With over 165 local families needing supplemental food each month, this is the true definition of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information about WIN, visit www.winfoodpantry.org.