Wayne Grandmother Needs Kidney Transplant

Photo: T.J. Sullivan with his Mommom Theresa LaBarck

By Evan Wechman

T.J. Sullivan of Saddle Brook is only 25 years old but remembers being around his grandmother since he was an infant. He affectionately calls her Mommom and his earliest memories involve laughter, shopping, and listening to music.

His Mommom is Theresa LaBarck, a 69-year-old Wayne resident who is currently ill. She needs a kidney to survive. She suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) and goes to dialysis three times a week. She is suffering from renal failure and her kidneys are in danger of shutting down. She is on the list at Hackensack Hospital as someone who needs a kidney transplant to survive.

However, Sullivan remains hopeful and is doing everything he can to find a match for LaBarck. He is leaving no stone unturned as he is posting flyers, speaking on popular morning radios shows, and spreading the urgency through his social media pages which he created for her.

“It’s crunch time. Unfortunately, she is virtually almost at zero percent kidney function and so must go to dialysis three times a week,” said Sullivan. “I call this time around a campaign. I’m really kind of pushing that word because we’re really trying to do everything that we possibly can to get the word out number one, and number two, to go hard in our efforts to try to find her a kidney.”

Sullivan in 2019 was also personally willing to do whatever it takes to help his loving Mommom. Without any hesitation, he enlisted at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston to be an “angel donor” for her. This meant that he was willing to give his kidney to her and undergo a kidney transplant.

Unfortunately, Sullivan was diagnosed with hypertension which prevented him from being a match.

Sullivan said, “It was disappointing because I would have done anything for her. We are close. My Mommom and I have a special relationship.”

According to Sullivan, this unique bond is due to the similarities between them. Besides enjoying time together chatting about their lives, and even telling jokes to one another, it is far deeper than that.

Sullivan said, “We are very loyal. We like to have fun. We’re generous people. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it that she loved, and I would do the same.”

Though Sullivan wasn’t a match for his grandmother, he has not given up the fight to find a kidney for her. He believes this “campaign” starts with education.

Sullivan did not know everything about PKD at first, but as his Mommom’s condition over the years worsened and her energy levels dropped, the activities they used to do together were hindered. As a result, he took it upon himself to find out more about the illness. In 2015, he learned of the PKD Foundation which raises money for research and advocacy.

Though this led to many fundraisers and educational events, the major thing Sullivan wants to impress upon people is they only need one good kidney to live.

“I feel like some people still don’t know what it is to donate a kidney. The basic information is you only need one kidney to live a healthy, long life. We know this. You don’t need both. So that’s why there’s that slogan “share your spare,” Sullivan said.

He also wants people who are on the fence about giving their kidney to another that it is a minor surgery with a quick recuperation period. Just as important, the evaluation and surgery are covered by his grandmother’s insurance.

This loving grandson said that he carries no ill-will toward anyone who is not comfortable giving a kidney. He understands it is not for everyone. However, if someone is interested, that person can find out more information by contacting Hackensack Hospital directly at 551-996-2000. A form can also be filled out at hmh.donorscreen.org to get the process rolling. Sullivan and his family can also be reached at doitformommom@gmail.com. There is also a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/doitformommom.

Sullivan believes the further the message is spread, the better the chances of finding a match.

LaBarck needs the donor to be an adult in good health and have blood type B or O, positive or negative.

“It’s a selfless thing. And there are good people out there that just want to help,” said Sullivan. “There are beautiful people and beautiful things that happen in the world every day and that’s why I’m so hopeful.”