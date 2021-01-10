Wayne Hills Teen Fights Hunger for Her Confirmation Service Project

Milena Taibl, Wayne Hills sophomore and confirmation candidate at Our Lady of Consolation in Wayne, recently completed her confirmation service project by fighting hunger right in her own back yard.

When Milena decided on her service project, she contacted the food pantry at the Wayne Interfaith Network (WIN). She heard about how this group of volunteers from local houses of worship and service organizations from the greater Wayne area, provide ongoing provisions of non-perishable food and other basic necessities for Wayne residents in need, and she wanted to help in the effort.

In order to get the word out, Milena created flyers to advertise to her friends, family, and neighbors and also set up a special account on Amazon so people could simply choose to “click and shop”. She worked hard to get the word out by posting in many online forums, putting flyers in mailboxes around her neighborhood, taping flyers to doors in her grandparent’s condominium complex, and even advertised on her cheer gym’s messaging app. Milena then set up collection bins at three different locations and watched the food pile up!

Every week, Milena collected the donations from the bins and sorted through them in her garage checking to make sure none of the food had exceeded their expiration dates. When it was time to drop the food off at the pantry, she packed the family car with her brother until it was completely full. All-in-all, Milena ended up donating approximately 12-14 full boxes and 10-12 shopping bags worth of groceries, all of which will be going directly into the homes of local Wayne residents in need.

Aside from its very active food pantry, WIN’s annual community service programs include providing Summer Sneakers & Tees, School Supplies and Back-to-School Clothing Store Vouchers to registered families with school-age children. Also, Thanksgiving Baskets are usually distributed in November which include a frozen turkey and all the fixings to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

If you are in need of assistance from the WIN food pantry, please contact the Wayne Township Director of Senior and Social Services at 973-694-1800, ext. 3281 who screens all potential recipients.

Groups or individuals like Milena, who would like to organize their own collection of food and other basic necessities, should first contact the WIN Food Pantry at 973-595-1900 or email info@winfoodpantry.org. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may donate directly on their website at www.winfoodpantry.org or mail a check or money order to PO Box 3341, Wayne, NJ 07474-3341.