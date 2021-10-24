Wayne Interfaith Network Autumn Food Drives

WIN, the Wayne Interfaith Network, is a coalition of volunteers from local houses of worship and service organizations in the greater Wayne area. It provides ongoing provisions of non-perishable food and other basic necessities for Wayne residents who are in need.

Two Wayne synagogues, Shomrei Torah and Temple Beth Tikvah, recently sponsored their annual High Holiday drives where many bags of non-perishable groceries and household supplies were collected just in time to restock the pantry shelves for the winter months ahead.

In November, WIN will be providing supplemental supermarket gift cards for those families who would normally qualify for their annual Thanksgiving Basket community outreach program. These gift cards will be distributed so that local families in need can purchase the groceries necessary to prepare their own festive holiday meals.

To help contribute to this effort, WIN encourages all individuals and service-oriented organizations (religious, ethnic, cultural, political, educational, etc) to consider sending checks or supermarket gift cards earmarked for “Thanksgiving” to the Wayne Interfaith Network, PO Box 3341, Wayne NJ 07474-3341. Financial contributions can also be made online by visiting our website www.winfoodpantry.org and putting “Thanksgiving” in the “notes” section of the online donation form.

If you, or someone you know is in need of assistance from the WIN food pantry, please contact the Wayne Township Director of Senior and Social Services at 973-694-1800, ext. 3281 who screens all potential recipients.

For more information about WIN visit www.winfoodpantry.org.

WIN is a 100% volunteer 501(c)(3) organization. All funding comes exclusively from donations with no government subsidies.