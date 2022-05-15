  Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry Celebrates Success at Luncheon

Spring has sprung! Though the seasons change, food insecurity in our town remains, and the Wayne Interfaith Network food pantry continues to provide assistance all year round for neighbors in need.

WIN is a coalition of volunteers working together to provide a vital community service, and to promote respect and understanding within the greater Wayne, NJ area.

Last month, dozens of WIN pantry volunteers took a break from stocking shelves and filling bags to sit down and enjoy each others’ company, and to acknowledge their shared commitment to providing non-perishable food and other basic necessities for eligible residents who need it. Mayor Chris Vergano and Rosemary Acampora, Wayne Township’s Director of Senior and Social Services, joined them. The Mayor spoke about how important WIN and its volunteers are to our community, and added that the good people of Wayne will always be there to support this organization in their important mission. Laura Tiedge, Executive director of the Wayne Y, which donates space to the pantry, and provided the room for this get-together, also stopped by to thank the volunteers for the work they do.

WIN President Barbara Cohen added, “We couldn’t be more proud of all the volunteers who have stepped up and helped us provide for the needs of Wayne families that are food insecure.”

WIN is a 501(c)(3) organization. WIN is a 100% volunteer organization, and all funding comes exclusively from donations with no government subsidies; WIN accepts food and monetary donations all year. If you or someone you know in town needs help, or if you are in a position to help us feed and support our neighbors, please visit www.winfoodpantry.org, email info@winfoodpantry.org or call (973) 595-1900.