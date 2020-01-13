Wayne Library Invites Public to Monthly Book Talk

Just finished your workday? Unwind from the day at our Monthly Monday Book Talk. We’ll generally meet around the end of each month to talk about a variety of books focusing on Historical Fiction, Foreign Settings, and/or Multicultural Stories.

Our next title is Telex from Cuba by Rachel Kushner which we’ll discuss on Monday January 27, 2020 at 6:15-7:15 p.m. in the Board Room (upstairs).

The novel follows a group of Anglo-expatriates living in Cuba during the Cuban revolution and was loosely based on Kushner’s mother’s experience growing up in Cuba on territory occupied by the United Fruit Company. Though the chief observers are two keen-eyed American children, Kushner masterfully portrays the complex and varied forces of revolution through the perspectives of dictators, workers, the Havana underworld, the revolutionaries in the hills, and the Americans in denial that their colonial paradise is doomed.

Soundly researched and gorgeously written, the creative story also serves as a history lesson.

Finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction.

Books will be available approx. 4 weeks before, at the Reference desk. Please contact Eleana at cordovae@waynepubliclibrary.org or 973-694-4272 ext. 5406 if you’d like to join.