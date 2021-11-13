Wayne Man Wins NJPGA Professional Golf Title

Photos courtesy of Mastro Communications

By Steve Sears

Wayne, New Jersey’s Tyler Hall is no stranger to success on the golf course.

In July of this year, he won his third New Jersey State Open golf title, and in September garnered for himself the Garden State’s NJPGA Professional Championship.

Next up, the 2022 PGA Professional Championship (PPC) in April 2022 in Austin, Texas.

“When I started my journey and I jumped to this side of things,” Hall explains, “I used to play full time as a mini tour player, as a touring professional. But when I transitioned to teaching back in 2015, my goal was to get my class A, and become a PGA member as quickly as possible, and that took me about three years.” He competed in his first PGA professional championship in 2018, his first year of eligibility, finishing second. “It was kind of the event that I really looked forward to the most because that’s our pathway to the national club Pro, which then gets us into the actual PGA Championship.” From there, the top 20 golfers in the event move on to the PGA Championship in Oklahoma. The latter event is one of the four major golf tournaments; the other three are the Masters, US Open, and British Open. He relives 2018. “I moved on to the national championship, where I won a playoff to get into the top 20, and then moved on to the PGA Championship at Bethpage (Farmingdale, New York), where I get to tell everyone that I tied Tiger (Woods) in a major,” he says with a chuckle. “So, he still hasn’t beaten me in major, which is pretty cool to say.”

Hall, who is 40 and teaches golf at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, is married to his wife, Brianna, who was an Arizona State University swimmer (“She was a high-level athlete, which helps,” Hall says with a chuckle) and is dad to two daughters, Finley and Prestyn. Hall grew up in Wayne and attended Wayne Valley High School, where he was an all-conference, all-county, and all-state golfer. Based on his success then and now, Hall recently learned he had been named to the Wayne Valley Hall of Fame class for 2022. “They invited me as part of that, so that was pretty cool.” His dad, Larry, was a prime mentor. “My father, he was a big mentor of mine, a role model, someone that I’ve always aspired to be like, both on and off the golf course. He was a PGA professional as well.” Another role model is one of his teachers, David Glenz. “He’s arguably one of the most successful players having ever gone through the Jersey system as a PGA professional.”

All of it – his success on New Jersey’s golf courses, the Hall of Fame nod – is special for him, because it’s happening in his backyard. “To do it locally where I grew up, where you know people do kind of recognize my name, it’s special,” he says. “It’s a great feeling to do it in your hometown. Essentially, you see a lot of people from your past; obviously family, and friends from growing up. It’s pretty cool to have been on this journey now for an excess of 20 years, getting to kind of share that with a lot of the people I grew up with. It’s a pretty cool feeling.”

For more information, visit www.tylerhallgolf.com.