Wayne Rotary Sponsors 5K & Family Fun Run/Walk

There are plenty of trophies, prizes and fun to be had, at the Wayne Rotary Club’s 5K Race and Family Fun Run, Saturday, May 21, at the Our Lady of the Valley Church, 630 Valley Road, in Wayne. Participants from all towns are eligible.

Check in begins at 8 am, with the one-mile Family Fun Run/Walk starting at 9am, and the 5K Run beginning at 9:30am.

Award presentations taking place immediately after the 5K run, will include the Top 3 Overall Male and Female Runners. Other winners receiving trophies will include the top 3 Wayne High School Student Male and Female Runners.

Other First Place award winners will be determined by age groupings for both Male and Female Runners 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80 & Over.

Ribbons will be given to children 12 and under. The event will be officially timed.

Those who want to participate in these events can do so online, by going to https://runsignup.com/waynerotary5kandfamilyfunrun . The cost for adults, who register online by May 19 is $25. On Race Day (May 21), the cost will be $30.

Students K-12 will be able to register online for $19. On Race Day, the cost will be $21. For children 5 and under, participation will be free.

There are also many opportunities for businesses to sponsor this year’s Race/Fun Run. In past year’s events, many local businesses, professionals and interested individuals donated funds as major sponsors (on signs along the raceway, or inclusion on the event’s official T-shirt, which is given to participants and sponsors).

A large portion of the profits for this event will directly support the Wayne Valley and Wayne Hills High Schools and DePaul Catholic High School Running Teams (race day school participation required). All remaining funds will help meet Wayne Rotary’s mission of raising money to support local communities.