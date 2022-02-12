Wayne Valley Girls’ Soccer Captures First Group 3 Title in School History 

By: Jerry Del Priore

Going into the 2021-22 girls soccer campaign, Wayne Valley head coach Kathleen Sinram said she knew she had a formidable team. But it was the Indians’ 5-1 defeat to Ramapo at the end of September that was the defining game in its championship season.

From there, Wayne Valley went on an unprecedented 17-0 run (22-3 for the season) straight to the NJSIAA, Section 1 Group 3 title after it beat Princeton, 2-1, in overtime at Kean University in late November.

It was sophomore Izzy Rathjen who banged home the game-winning goal to set off a jubilant team celebration.

“I knew we had the chance to be dangerous, but It was a tough loss to Ramapo,” said Sinram, who teaches Biology. “That game really showed what we could do, and that we could play better. After the month of September, we started to gel as a team.”

But, “it (winning the championship) was awesome,” she continued. “The girls worked real hard, and they were fun to coach. After the Covid-shorted season, they didn’t take anything for granted.”

The victory helped the Indians claim their first state New Jersey title and the first by a public school girls soccer team in Passaic County.

While Wayne Valley returned all of its starters, Sinram said it did not have much depth to lean on at first. But as the season progressed, the backups got better, and the team’s winning performance followed suit.

“I used five or six players off the bench, rotating them in, and they did well as they gained more experience during the season,” said Sinram, who also coaches the boys’ junior varsity volleyball and the girls’ basketball squads.”

In fact, junior Brianna Starling, the second string goalkeeper, pitched an 8-0 shutout versus Fort Lee in the first round of the state tournament.

The Indians received strong goaltending all season long from Starling and senior starter Astrid McGraw, who made 106 saves in 24 contests.

Sinram noted that type of solid goaltending boosted the defenses’ overall ability to keep Wayne Valley in several games.

“Our defense played with confidence because they knew the two goalies behind them were good,” she said.

As for playing at the next level, Sinram said there will be five of eight senior student-athletes moving onto the college ranks in September.

Forward Kelsey Ramos, the team’s leading scorer with 26 markers and 10 assists, will be heading to Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Emily Bozak, who had 24 goals and nine helpers, will play at D I Albany (NY).

Next, there are three girls who will be playing at Division III colleges in the fall: Erin Clark (4g, 18a) for William Paterson (NJ), Lexi Jessen (2g, 1a) for Ithaca (NY), and Juliana Vivino (1a) for Drew (NJ).

For her outstanding efforts, NJ.com named Sinram as its 2021 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

“It was a great honor to be recognized, but it was a team effort,” Sinram said. “I have a great coaching staff, and the kids are great.”