Wayne Y Distributes Food to Community

This week, the YMCA and its affiliates enacted a special outreach program to distribute food donated by the Community Food Bank of NJ to those in need in our community. The Wayne Interfaith Network was lucky enough to be included by the Wayne Y and was able to distribute over 30 boxes of food to our families filled with meat, vegetables and other grocery items! Other distribution channels were the various Wayne school PTO’s and school nurses who all dropped off boxes of food to local families in need. Thank you to all the volunteers who helped pick up boxes and make deliveries!! For more information about WIN, visit www.winfoodpantry.org.