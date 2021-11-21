West Orange Girls Lacrosse Stars Sign National Letters of Intent

Girls Lacrosse standouts Dylan Wilkes and Abigail Nolan gathered with family, coaches, administration, and friends on Nov. 10 to kick off the Fall Signing season at West Orange High School.

Wilkes and Nolan have been with the Girls Lacrosse team since its inception in 2019. The current coaches are Sean DeVore (also the Girls Soccer Coach) and Candace Christian.

As co-captain of the Girls Lacrosse Team, Wilkes already boasts 100 goals despite the loss of a year to the pandemic but hopes to make up for that in the Spring 2022 season. On Wednesday, she signed with Division One Delaware State University to play Lacrosse on a full scholarship. She was emotional as she thanked family and friends.

“Thank you all for coming today. All of you had a huge impact on me and my life. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

“This is all really crazy in a good way,” she added, “and I’m really excited.”

Parents Tamaira and William, twin sister Devin, brother Khalil, family friend Elnardo Webster, Jr., and both grandmothers were present for the celebration.

“We are so proud of Dylan,” said both parents.

“We believe in girls’ athletics,” noted Tamaira.

In addition to Lacrosse, Wilkes is Vice-President of the Class Council, a Mountaineer Mentor, Team Pep member, and Sports Editor for the Yearbook. She plans to major in Physical Therapy and Kinesthesiology at Delaware.

“Abby, Dylan, and the whole Girls Lax program is an inspiration,” said Steve Zichella. “Their momentum is very special.”

Midfielder Abigail Nolan, who signed with Southern Connecticut State University expressed her gratitude as well.

“Thank you for coming today…I am proud to be a senior and I’m happy to leave the program with the girls on this team.”

After thanking Wilkes, who served as an inspiration to her, Nolan thanked her friend Antonia and her family for her support. Her Dad Gary teared up as he told the crowd “I wasn’t born in the states. This is such a big deal. My daughter is amazing.”

Nolan is a member of the National Art and National Honor Society and a member of the Sports Medicine Club. She plays club Lacrosse with Mad Dog and plans to study Physical and Occupational Therapy.

“I’m happy I can relax and enjoy the rest of my senior year,” she said.

“I am lucky to be the principal of West Orange High School and Dylan and Abby are a perfect example,” began Hayden Moore.

“Girls Lacrosse isn’t a program we’ve always had at West Orange High School, but over the past years you have managed to represent us on a whole new level, and I thank you.”