West Orange High School Junior Named AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet Of The Year In New Jersey

West Orange High School junior Delaney Kerr has been named the AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet of the Year in New Jersey.

“This is a big award for Cadet First Lieutenant Kerr,” said WOHS Junior Air Force ROTC Commander, Major Joseph Marchesini.

“It’s our equivalent of winning a state championship,” he added.

Kerr was selected by the United States Air Force as the AFJROTC and Air Force Association Outstanding Cadet of the Year for New Jersey. The award is given annually to one third-year cadet in each state who best exemplifies the attributes of an AFJROTC cadet. The Air Force looks at a cadet’s body of work in the program, focusing specifically on their junior year. Kerr was chosen from a large group of approximately 600 of her peers in New Jersey.

“Cadet Kerr will wear the outstanding Cadet Ribbon with a Silver Star on her uniform and will now compete at the Northeast Region level,” concluded Maj. Marchesini.