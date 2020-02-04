West Orange Resident and Marine Corps Veteran Celebrates Winning Home-Based Travel Agency Franchise

Dream Vacations, the number one travel franchise for military veterans, announced that West Orange resident and Marine Corps Veteran David Alexander is one of five military veterans to win the eighth annual nationwide contest “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General.” Corporal Alexander received a free travel agency franchise valued at $12,700.

Corporal Alexander was one of 300 applicants to apply for this annual business plan contest, which was open to former members of any of the five branches of the U.S. military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard) who were retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date in May. He participated in a rigorous three-part application process which included creating a business plan, video essay and phone interviews.

“My vision is to provide a world class travel experience for my customers by helping provide fun, enjoyable and relaxing vacations,” said Corporal Alexander. “I’ve always had a passion for traveling and meeting new people, and this passion will translate to a positive customer service experience for my clients.”

As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Corporal Alexander is now part of the World Travel Holdings’ family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.

As the only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR ranking from VetFran, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. It was ranked the #1 franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine in 2019, and other recent number one rankings include Military Times and Forbes. Additional recognitions include inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual “Hot Franchises for Veterans,” US Veterans magazine’s “Top Veteran-Friendly Companies”, USA Today’s “50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans” and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The Operation Vetrepreneur program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

For more information about the contest or to book your next dream vacation with Corporal Alexander, please call (862) 800-5472 or visit www.DreamVacations.com/DAlexander.