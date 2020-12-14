What is Morton’s Neuroma?

Courtesy Dr. Matthew F. Wachtler, DPM, FACFAS

Morton’s neuroma is a common condition that causes pain in the ball of your foot—most often in the area between the third and fourth toes. The feeling is often compared to that of having a small rock—or marble—stuck in your shoe. A neuroma is a small benign tumor of a nerve—although Morton’s neuroma is not actually a tumor. Instead, it is a thickening of the tissue that surrounds the nerves that lead to the toes.

Causes & Symptoms of Morton’s Neuroma

Ill-fitting shoes—like those that squeeze toes together or distribute weight unevenly—are thought to be the main cause Morton’s neuroma. Those suffering with this condition often fiend relief by changing shoes, stopping their walk, or by rubbing the affected area.

While poor shoe choice is usually the main cause of Morton’s neuroma, there are a number of other factors that contribute to its development. Some of these include:

Trauma

Biomechanical deformities

Repeated stress

Overuse

In most cases, there are no outward symptoms related to this Morton’s neuroma. Instead, most people experience a burning pain in the ball of their foot, tingling or numbness in the toes after long period of stress, or the feeling of walking on a pebble in your shoe. When pain persists for more than a few days and you suspect it might be Morton’s neuroma, see your podiatrist to discuss your treatment options.

Diagnosis & Treatment of Morton’s Neuroma

To diagnose Morton’s neuroma, your podiatrist will perform a physical exam, where he or she will feel around for a mass or tender spot. Some imaging tests—like x-rays or an ultrasound—may be ordered to rule out any other causes of your foot pain.

In most cases, Morton’s neuroma can be treated with non-surgical and non-invasive methods. Some of these treatments include:

Changes in footwear

Custom orthotics

Cortisone injections

Ice/rest

Anti-inflammatory medications

If conservative approaches don’t relieve symptoms, your podiatrist may recommend surgical treatment. These procedures may include a procedure where pressure is relieved from the nerve by cutting the nearby structures, known as decompression surgery. Your podiatrist may also recommend removing the affected nerve altogether. The treatment your doctor chooses depends on the severity of your symptoms.

Cedar Grove Foot & Ankle Specialists

886 Pompton Avenue Suite A-1

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

(973) 857-1184