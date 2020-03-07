Whippanong Library Announces March Programs

ABC’s of Lawn Renovation



On Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 PM in the Whippanong Library, Master Gardener Brian Monaghan will discuss the selection of the right grass seed for specific needs and soil conditions plus give other lawn care tips.

MUST PRE-REGISTER. For more information or to register, check out the library website at www.whippanong.org or call the Whippanong Library, located on 1000 Route 10 in Whippany, at 973-428-2460.

New Jersey Makers Day at the Whippanong Library

On Friday, March 20 at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Whippanong Library, come with your little ones from birth to age 5 for a morning of sensory activities, robot demonstrations, and other STEAM activities.

On Saturday, March 21 at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, the Whippanong Library will celebrate the statewide NJ Makers Day with robot demonstrations, drop-in STEM crafts, and more for participants of all ages.

Founding Mothers of America



On Monday, March 23 at 7:00 PM in the Whippanong Library, Walter Choroszewski presents stories of the Founding Mothers—the Revolutionary women that made significant contributions from the battlefields to the White House in the founding of America.

All About Vaping



On Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 PM in the Whippanong Library, learn more about what vaping products are, why they are harmful, and how to protect our youth and young adults from this latest trend. Presented by Rebecca Tritt, MA, LPC, LCADC, NCC.

Unearthing Dirt

On Tuesday, March 31 at 6:00 PM in the Whippanong Library, learn about the chemistry of soil by testing soil samples to find the composition as instructed by Mr. Succardi. For grades 6-12.

