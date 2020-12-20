Whippanong Library Receives $5,300 Grant from Bayer Fund

Whippanong Library announced that it received a grant for $5,300 from Bayer Fund which will be used for school-age children’s STEM programs.

This grant will not only provide support to the Library but also to Hanover Township by allowing us to offer hands-on STEM experiences such as making movie sound effects and working with robots.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about Whippanong Library visit www.whippanong.org. The Whippanong Library serves the communities of Whippany and Cedar Knolls.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit www.fund.bayer.us. Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.