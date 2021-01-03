William Paterson University is offering a new Student Assistance Coordinator Certificate Program for those who wish to be certified as student assistance coordinators (SACs) in New Jersey PK – 12 school districts in order to support students who have substance abuse, social, emotional and behavioral issues.

The program requires only 21-credits and previously earned credits may be applicable. All classes will be held online. Classes begin in the spring and summer semesters 2021 with a rolling admission deadline. Most students may be able to complete the program in approximately one year.

“This endorsement will expand career opportunities for current students, certified school counselors, licensed professional counselors and teachers with a master’s degree in counseling,” says Meredith Drew, an associate professor of counselor education in the Professional Counseling Program at William Paterson. “Our program is aligned with New Jersey Department of Education requirements, so we were able to easily offer it within our already established program.”

Upon completion of the program, students are eligible for a NJ Certificate with Advanced Standing as a Student Assistance Coordinator, and are required to complete a residency once employed with a school district to obtain the NJ Standard certificate.

Student assistance coordinators work with students regarding substance abuse related issues, social and emotional issues, behavioral issues, and crisis intervention and response. Additional responsibilities include examining curriculum development, staff training, policy review, counseling and related services, community relationships and consultation and implementations of other interventions needed to support students.

The program is housed in William Paterson University’s Professional Counseling Program, accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) in the College of Education.