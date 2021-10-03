William Paterson University Makes Gains in Social Mobility in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2022

William Paterson University continues to makes strides in demonstrating the institution’s important impact on students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, according to U.S. News & World Report’s newly released 2022 edition of Best Colleges.

William Paterson ranks no. 26 among 171 regional universities in the northern United States on the Best Colleges list of top performers on social mobility, which measures how well schools graduate students with exceptional financial need. The University jumped 12 spots from no. 38 in the 2021 report, and from no. 65 in the 2020 report.

In addition, William Paterson tied for no. 6 of the same 171 regional universities in the Best Colleges category of “campus ethnic diversity,” which identifies colleges where “students are most likely to encounter undergraduates from racial or ethnic groups different from their own.”

“These latest rankings validate what our graduates already know about the life-changing power of a William Paterson degree,” says President Richard J. Helldobler. “Many institutions of higher education focus on rankings that are tied to who they exclude. At William Paterson, we are proud of who we welcome into our University community. Our diverse population of students—many of them first generation—are the people who are changing the social fabric of our region and our state, and our graduates are using their William Paterson degrees to improve their lives and strengthen their communities.”

William Paterson University is among the national leaders in helping its students climb the socioeconomic ladder. It ranks in the top 5 percent of 1,449 institutions in the country in the 2020 Social Mobility Index, created by CollegeNet to measure the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students at lower tuition and graduates them into good-paying jobs.