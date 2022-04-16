Woman Borrows Late Dad’s Strength and Starts Her Own Speech and Voice Therapy Biz

By Steve Sears

It was a year ago March that Debra Holtzman’s job of 20 years was eliminated.

But she moved on and forward, forming her own business. “I formed HIMARK Speech & Voice Therapy to help bring confidence to anyone who wishes and deserves to be heard,” Holtzman says. “I wanted to combine my years of being a speech therapist, with my years of being an actor, and try to find a safe place for people to work on their skills, and to encourage them.”

And speaking of “being heard,” her late dad was on her shoulder and in her ear with encouragement. Holtzman explains. “I just tapped into the strength of my dad. He survived a plane crash in 1961. There were only seven survivors. At the time, he was a young, handsome guy in his 20’s, and he was traveling for work.” Due to the plane crash, Holtzman’s dad suffered facial burns, and his company fired him due to the way he looked. In no way deterred, he started his own company and named it HIMARK Enterprises. “It was my sister saying, ‘Hi,’ to my brother, Mark,” Holtzman says. “As I was trying to find the name for my practice, all of a sudden it became clear. I had to tap into and honor my dad. I imagined what he had to do and to go through to start his company, and I felt drawn to name my practice the same.”

Holtzman cites a few examples of what she does. “If someone has a stroke and they lose their words due to aphasia (the loss of language after a stroke), or someone feels insecure or feels like their voice is very soft due to Parkinson’s disease, or someone who has a voice disorder – a lot of hoarseness or a variety of different voice disorders that they’re experiencing – I want to help them to get to the path of feeling where they can speak without difficulty.” Holtzman also mentions a certain niche area that she serves. “I wanted to find a safe place for the transgender community who wishes to find its gender affirming voice. To find a voice that can match who they feel like they are on the inside, and have a safe and comfortable place to work on these skills, and to work on them safely, without hurting or straining their voice.”

Holtzman, who grew up in Long Island and is a single mom to two children, also performs with LaGuardia Acting Studio in Rockaway (she’s working on some casting director showcases right now), and with a bachelor’s degree in Theater and an Italian language minor from the University of Colorado in Boulder, she utilizes her education and experience with HIMARK Speech & Voice Therapy clients. “As an actor myself, it’s fun and exciting to work with the accents of different actors, doctors, lawyers, anyone in any profession essentially who feels like their pronunciation of American English is preventing them from being understood the first time,” she says. “They shouldn’t fear that they will not be up for that promotion due to the way they speak, or fear that they don’t want to give that presentation because of the way they speak. I want to just instill confidence in everyone I work with. It’s celebrating everyone’s culture.”

Holtzman, who also has a masters degree in Speech Pathology from Teacher’s College at Columbia University in New York City, offers a 15-minute free consultation to prospective clients. “My sessions are more personal than what you get in a larger institution,” she says. “I design the therapy based on the client. The sessions are not rushed. You don’t feel like you have to be in and out.”

Holtzman also mentions that she performs a very person-centered therapy. Whatever is important to the person is where she and they go. If you’re an actor, bring your script. If a Parkinson’s patient wants to elevate their voice, she’ll let the client bring up a topic and discussion ensues. It’s all about the individual opposite her, and embarrassment is checked at the door. “I encourage anyone to approach me. My goal is to make everyone feel comfortable, and to find a way to their expression.”

For more information, visit Holtzman’s website at www.himarkspeechandvoice.com. She can also be contacted at debra@himarkspeechandvoice.com or 973-348-5338.