WOMAN’S CLUB OF MORRISTOWN AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO MHS SENIORS

The Woman’s Club of Morristown has awarded three $2,000 scholarships to members of Morristown High School’s Class of 2020. The winners are Luna Aguilera, who will attend Yale University; Lauren Smith, who will attend Stevens Institute of Technology; and Siobhan Yue Nerz, who will attend Bucknell University. All three young women live in Morristown. These scholarships recognize scholastic achievement, school and community service, and leadership qualities. The scholarships, which would normally have been presented at the Morristown High School Senior Awards Assembly, were announced in June at the school’s virtual ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for next year’s scholarships will be made available at the Morristown High School Guidance Office during the 2020-21 academic year. Any senior girl planning to pursue post-secondary

education may apply for the scholarship.

The members of the Woman’s Club of Morristown are dedicated to serving their community. The Club is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian organization whose purpose is to promote improvements within its community, to offer civic, cultural, and educational activities, and to preserve the historic Dr. Lewis Condict House. More information is available at www.wcomt.org/.