On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 the Wayne Public Library’s Lunchbox Learning Zoom Series will feature Evelyn M. Hershey, American Labor Museum Educator who will present a program entitled Women Who Dared to Inspire. The program begins at 12:00 pm. You must Register on the Wayne Public Library’s Calendar in order to receive your Zoom invitation. Just Click on the date of the program. This program is free and open to the public.

Many women stood up demanding rights for women starting in the late Nineteenth Century and early Twentieth Century, especially in the garment industry. Ms. Hershey will present a program about some of the many women who were active in the labor reform movement in this country. This is one of the many programs on women featured by the Wayne Public Library in 2020 in honor of the Centennial passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the legal right to vote.

This program is sponsored, in part, by the Wayne Public Library and the Friends of the Wayne Public Library. This project is funded in part by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.