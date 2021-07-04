WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION FOR MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 2021 Scholarship Awards. WAMMC Scholarships are awarded each year to outstanding Morristown Medical Center employees to help further their continuing education, development and leadership skills in the hospital and healthcare field. WAMMC’s Scholarship Program dates back to 1957 and supports the staff at Morristown Medical Center by granting scholarships to hospital employees pursuing careers in the healthcare field. WAMMC Scholarship recipients are chosen based on applicants demonstrating extraordinary care and service to patients, their peers, colleagues and the community. In 2021, WAMMC’s Scholarship Awards Committee awarded $42,000 in scholarships to 21 employees. This includes $2,000 raised by WAMMC’s Cromwell Twig which enabled us to provide one additional employee with scholarship support. Scholarships were awarded to students working toward a Bachelor, Masters or Doctorate degree. WAMMC’s ongoing commitment to its Scholarship Program can be attributed to the hard work of successful fundraising and the generous donations of WAMMC members. “WAMMC’s Scholarship Program for healthcare professionals continues to be a very important part of our mission to support Morristown Medical Center’s goals to provide superior health services to our community,” said Katie Nolle, President, Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center. “The majority of this year’s Scholarship Award recipients worked on the front lines during the height of the pandemic, which reinforces our commitment to provide support for those hospital employees who deliver extraordinary patient care while pursuing advanced degrees in the healthcare field.” “This past year has, more than ever, emphasized how integral our nurses have been in providing compassionate patient care,” said Carol Jones, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Morristown Medical Center. “We are more than grateful to the Women’s Association for its ongoing commitment to this Scholarship Program in support of our nursing staff as they work to obtain the advanced skills that have helped make Morristown Medical Center a leading healthcare facility.”