Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center Announces New Executive Committee for 2021-2022

The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) today announced the Executive Committee for 2021-2022. WAMMC has a strong 125-year history of providing financial and service support to Morristown Medical Center to enable it to respond to the changing healthcare needs of the community,

The WAMMC Board consists of the following nine Executive Committee members, along with 37 Board members representing 20 committees.

Incoming president Kathy Christie, a resident of Morristown, has served as a member of the WAMMC Board for nine years, acting as its Treasurer from 2015-2020, and previously as Finance Chair and Assistant Treasurer. Prior to that, she was Co-Chair of the Hospital Gift Shops and Hospital Liaison Committees, Christie also served as Treasurer for WAMMC’s last two Mansion in May signature fundraisers held in 2017 at The Abbey and 2020 at Tyvan Hill .

“I am honored and proud to be the incoming President of WAMMC’s dynamic group of talented and philanthropic women,” said Kathy Christie. “I look forward to continuing our vision of enhancing the ability of Morristown Medical Center to promote healthier communities while providing a volunteer experience that always engages and inspires our members to contribute with passion.”

“Kathy brings a strong example of leadership to the presidency and a wonderful spirit of community within our association. I am confident that Kathy and her Executive Board will continue to carry out WAMMC’s philosophy of Contributing with Passion and the mission to support Morristown Medical Center in helping to advance the quality of healthcare in our community,” said Katie Nolle, immediate past president of WAMMC

“Community donations are tremendously important to the overall vitality of our nonprofit hospital. WAMMC’s unwavering commitment to Morristown Medical Center is crucial to our mission and helps fuel the extraordinary care that our care teams provide each day,” said Jennifer L. Smith, chief development officer, Foundation for Morristown Medical Center.