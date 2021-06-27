WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION FOR MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER RAISES $150,000 FOR ATLANTIC BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INITIATIVES AT MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER

Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce that it raised $150,000 during its Blue Skies Virtual Spring Fundraiser to support the mental health initiatives for Atlantic Behavioral Health at Morristown Medical Center.

WAMMC’s first-ever virtual fundraiser consisted of three components, a Blue Skies raffle ticket, an Online Silent Auction from April 19 through April 30, 2021 and the opportunity to make a direct donation for the Cause.

“We were proud to support Atlantic Behavioral Health at Morristown Medical Center’s ongoing efforts to advance its mental health initiatives in our community. We are equally proud of and extremely grateful to everyone who supported the raffle, participated in our online auction or made a direct donation to help make this virtual fundraiser such a great success,” said Katie Nolle, President, Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center.

“We are so very grateful to the Women’s Association for choosing our Behavioral Health initiatives at Morristown Medical Center as the beneficiary for this virtual fundraising event,” said Thomas Zaubler, MD, Chairman, Morristown Medical Center’s Behavioral Medicine Program. “Their generous pledge will help us to continue to provide the expert compassionate care and specialized services for all those in need in our community.”