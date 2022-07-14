Woodland Park Cub Scouts Hold Fifth Annual Advancement Ceremony

Pictured are Arrow of Light Scouts (from left) Gregory Marousis, Sebastian Gomez, Dylan Baccaro, Sean McGovern and Zain Yazaji.

By Tina Pappas

Cub Scout Pack 31 held its fifth annual advancement ceremony. Members were awarded badges of rank and other awards, including the NNJ Council COVID-19 Service Award. The ceremony was held at the American Legion in the Borough.

Additionally, Pack 31’s five Arrow of Light Scouts graduated from the Cub Scouts and were welcomed as the newest members of Boy Scout Troop 238.

They are Dylan Baccaro, Sebastian Gomez, Gregory Marousis, Sean McGovern and Zain Yazaji. Their Den Leader is Bonnie Thompson McGovern.

“The leaders of Pack 31 are very proud of the hard work our scouts put in this year in earning their badges, as well as

the community service they performed during the pandemic to earn the COVID-19 community service award,” said John Brost, Cub Scout Pack 31 Cubmaster. “We also congratulate our graduating Arrow of Light Scouts, and we wish them good luck as they continue on their scouting journeys.”

Photos by Tina Pappas