The Borough welcomed its newest Police Officer, Lidia Aguilar, to the ranks of the Woodland Park Police Department. Lidia has worked since 2009 as a Corrections Officer with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, where she served on the Special Operations Response Team. Prior to and during her tenure at the PCSD, she served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a military police officer and logistics coordinator, where she deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. ​