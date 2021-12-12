WP Rec Dept will manage youth sports programming

As of the March 2022 spring athletic season, the Borough of Woodland Park’s Department of Recreation will begin to offer sports programs and other activities to children in town.

As was discussed in spring of 2019 when the Borough pitched a merger to the West Paterson Boys & Girls Club leaders and members, the Borough will hire paid staff to effectively and efficiently organize and manage youth programs, just as it does for its summer camp. It will also continue to run its annual activities for seniors, community celebrations and holiday events.​

The Borough is well aware of the challenges in delivering quality youth programs, especially in light of the setbacks related to COVID-19. The suspension of youth athletics during that time period, a further drop in volunteerism and uncertainty amongst parents as to safety — all contributed to these issues.

“On behalf of the Council, we thank the decades of leadership — both past and present — at the West Paterson Boys & Girls Club for their efforts in providing athletics to the children of Woodland Park since 1955,” said Mayor Keith Kazmark. “While we will keep the many traditions of being a Panther — today we start anew! The Council and I fully understand the importance of good organization, proper scheduling, volunteer recruitment and the need to provide a positive experience for our children and families across all programs.”

More information will be released in the coming weeks regarding the transition.