WP Salutes Outgoing FD Chief 

​West Paterson Volunteer Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mike Muccio was recently honored by Mayor Keith Kazmark and the Borough Council following his recent retirement from the Department after over 43 years of service. He was saluted for his devotion to service and the sacrifices he has shown as a firefighter, volunteer, and public servant.

“We want to honor and thank you Mike, and show you a deep debt of gratitude tonight with the presentation of this proclamation,” said Mayor Kazmark.

A lifelong resident of the Borough, Mike and his wife Antoinette raised two children, Michael and Nicole. He worked in the Borough’s Department of Public Works before his professional career with the Paterson Fire Department from 1983 to 2010, serving over 27 years before he retired as a Deputy Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau/Arson Division. Muccio also served for 20 years with the West Paterson First Aid Squad.

His years of public service have been recognized numerous times by community organizations such as the Passaic Valley Elks, the Knights of Columbus, Berkeley College, and the WP PBA #173, and he has been presented with numerous awards for meritorious service, valor, and life-saving by Mayors, Freeholders, Assemblymen, and Congressmen.

Muccio will continue to serve as a fire official with the Borough’s Fire Prevention Bureau and as Passaic County’s Deputy Fire Coordinator, while he maintains his affiliations with the NJ State FMBA-Local 202, the International Association of Firefighters-Local 3860, the NJ Deputy Chiefs Association, and the Passaic County Mutual Aid Association.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Mayor and Council for taking the time to acknowledge the efforts of a West Paterson boy that has spent his life giving back to the community,” Muccio said. “I encourage residents to get involved, and give back as well.”