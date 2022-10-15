2022 West Morris Central Memorial Turkey Trot 5K Race/Walk

The annual West Morris Central HS Memorial Turkey Trot 5k race/walk will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. This fun family, student, and community-oriented race loops through the beautiful campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on our website. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8:00 am rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7:00 am. The registration fee is $30 per participant.

Proceeds benefit West Morris Central Memorial Scholarship funds, the 2023 Project Graduation event for the West Morris Central High School Seniors and Washington Twp. recreation projects. For up-to-date race and registration information go to www.wmcturkeytrot.com. Follow or Like the “WMC Memorial Turkey Trot” Facebook page to view posts and photos

This 16th Annual West Morris Central Turkey Trot 5k event continues the tradition of the WMC Memorial Race that began in 2007 in memory of Kyleigh D’Alessio and Tanner Birch. The race has also expanded to honor the memories of Stephen Berstler and Paul Heembrock. All four were WMC student athletes. Participants find this to be a great way to start their Thanksgiving Day and to spend the day remembering their local roots and renewing friendships.

Competitors from Washington Township, Chester, Mendham, Randolph, Hackettstown, Califon, High Bridge, and other nearby towns find this to be a great alternative to traveling to far away Turkey Trot races. Serious runners can compete for awards for the first three males and females 12 years old and above and the first three males and females under 12 years of age. Don’t sit home Thanksgiving morning, join us for 5K of fun and exercise. You may even see a Turkey or Santa Claus along the way. There is plenty of free parking as well as restrooms. Look for photo opportunities with “Trotter” the race mascot and group photos with our turkey themed face cutouts. Run, walk, or watch it is a great event to enjoy and support.

RACE SITE:

WEST MORRIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

259 BARTLEY ROAD

CHESTER NJ 07930

For additional information, contact: Kevin Daly at dalykf@comcast.net