20th Annual Good Friday Cross Carry, Worship & Walk Set for April 10

All people, all churches, all ages are invited to worship and walk together on Good Friday. Students of the Christian Drama School of New Jersey will present their 20th annual Good Friday worship service on Friday, March 10, 2020 starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church. Tim Johnson, a senior at Morris Knolls High School, will play the role of Jesus. Forty teens and children will lead worship by performing scenes from Good Friday scripture with music and dance under the direction of Rev. Kim Padfield Urbanik.

After worship (roughly 11:15 a.m.) the teens in Biblical costumes will carry a 12 foot long cross 4 miles from the Rockaway Valley United Methodist Church in Boonton Township to the Denville Community Church in Denville. At the church, Pastor Heather Valosin will bless the cross and everyone who follows behind the cross. Graduates of the Christian Drama School then carry the cross back to Boonton Township. View the Cross Carry on YouTube at “Acting is Believing at Christian Drama School.”

This year, worship includes scenes from the upcoming Christian Drama School play “The Twelve” featuring the songs “O The Deep, Deep Love of Jesus” and “He’s My Son.” The complete performance of “The Twelve” will be presented at Morris Knolls High School on Mother’s Day weekend, May 9th and 10th. Call 973-625-4935 for info.

The Cross Carry route starts at 38 Valley Road and proceeds to Old Denville Road, to Bush Road, to River Road, to Diamond Spring for those who want to pass in cars. Rain or shine. Stollers and umbrellas welcome. Call 973-220-1120.