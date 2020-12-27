4 easy steps: How to throw the ultimate virtual dinner party

(BPT) – As Americans are increasingly staying home, we’re seeing the return of a longstanding tradition: the intimate dinner party with beloved family and friends.

“Food, drink, friends, good conversation – a dinner party is, in the end, a simple and enduring combination of ingredients, made unique by what hosts and guests infuse the evening with,” writes Laura Rysman in the New York Times.

Thinking of throwing your own virtual dinner party? Preparations don’t need to be lengthy or difficult if you follow a few simple tips. Consider the following suggestions for a warm, wonderful gathering that will leave your guests feeling loved and appreciated.

* Pull together the right guest list

With whom would you most enjoy spending time at your virtual event? Are there people you’ve been wanting to get to know better? Friends you wish to thank? Family members you haven’t seen in a long time? Decide who you’ll invite, then issue your invitations with ample time to reserve the date!

* Plan your menu – and decor

Try sticking to your favorite recipes, perhaps incorporating dishes you think of as your “specialties” and leave out any dishes that could become overly complex or stressful. List the ingredients you’ll need and pick them up a day or two ahead, so you’ll have plenty of time for the prep work. On the same trip, pick up flowers, candles, wood for your fireplace, holiday décor or anything else that will help you create a seasonal, welcoming ambiance.

* Assemble your tablescape

Even though it's a virtual party, you'll want to get out your best plates, glasses and silverware and make sure everything is clean and polished from set up to clean up.

* Have a Zoom activity in mind

Sometimes things on Zoom can start to get awkward with people talking over one another, so get a game ready for your virtual event. Trivia is always a crowd favorite and is perfect over Zoom! Try planning your event around a scheduled activity like the televised viewing of a movie, sports event, concert or theater performance.

Once preparations are in place, all that's left to do is to sit back and enjoy the company and great food to make lasting memories. Seize the day and plan a dinner party with some of your favorite people.