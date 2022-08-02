40th Annual Verona Labor Day Classic Set For Monday Sept 5,2022

Verona UNICO is pleased to announce the 40th annual Verona Labor Day Classic. It will take

place on Monday Sept 5, 2022 in Verona Park starting at 9AM. It is a 1 mile fun run and health

walk around Verona Park followed by a 5 Kilometer race at 9:30AM. This is one of the best 5K

races held in Northern NJ on a fast USATF certified course through the streets of Verona with the start Lakeside Avenue and a scenic finish through Verona Park.

Verona UNICO organizes the event along with Essex Running Club. Additionally it serves as a

major fundraiser for UNICO charities that include local volunteer and non-profit organizations,

as well as scholarships for Verona High School graduates. The following are the sponsors for

the 2022 race are: PLATINUM: Hillcrest Farms of Verona, Aloia Law Firm LLC, Pursue PT,

Verona Heating and Cooling, Verona Lumber Supply/Jaeger Lumber. GOLD: Verona and Unico

National, Verona Place Apartments, SC Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group, Eight Hills

Caterers, Bagelwich Bagel Bakery, Hearth Realty Group, Verona Wine Cellar, McEvoy Home

Inspections, Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop, Avenue Bistro, Lynne Mortimer, James C. Fasanella,

Fleet Feet Sports of Montclair, Frungillos Caterers, J&L Home Improvements, Crunch Fitness, and Verona PBA.

The 5K race is a USATF-NJ Grand Prix event with awards including running shoes from Fleet

Feet of Montclair to the 1st place winner overall, and Gift Cards to the top 3 finishers in 5 year

age groups. Electronic chip timing of the 5K race will be administered by Compuscore and

complete results will be available on their website www.compuscore.com . There will be ribbons for each child who completes the Fun Run.

Pre-registration for the 5K is $25 ($20 for USATF members), race day registration is $30. Pre-

registration for the Fun Run and Health Walk is $15, race day registration is $20. If you register

by Sun Aug 15 you will receive a t-shirt, after August 15 they will be given on race day and while supplies last.

Register now at http://runsignup.com/verona . Online registration will close midnight on Thur

Sept 2. In person registration and early packet pick-up is at Fleet Feet in Montclair at 503

Bloomfield Avenue on Sat Sept 3 and Sun Sept 4 from NOON to 4PM. Race day registration

and packet pick up begins at 8AM near the boathouse in Verona Park. Cash and checks only at

Fleet Feet and on race day. Please make checks payable to: “Verona UNICO”.

This years event is dedicated to John Alati. In memory of a man who proudly served his

community, UNICO National as President, and a Verona Chapter President.

For more info please visit: www.essexrunning.com or call Bruce Snogans of UNICO at 973-239-5888.

We look forward to seeing you at the race!!