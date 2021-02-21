5 Key Steps to a Beautiful Lawn

Nearly everyone wants to have a beautiful lawn, but the process to get there can be overwhelming. There’s more to it than just mowing and fertilizing. Not to worry — we have broken the process down for you. Here are five simple steps you can take to get a better-looking yard.

1. Ensuring You Have Great Soil

Lawns need excellent soil to thrive. You should ensure you have at least six inches of quality soil underneath your grass. If you are building a new house, that is good advice to start with. But you likely already have a yard. If your grass is often dry, the soil quality is likely to blame. If you do not have the right foundation for the grass, the best option is to remove it and put in another one.

2. Caring for the Yard’s Needs

Try to mow the lawn to around three inches. If it is shorter than that, the roots will not be as deep, causing the grass to become dryer which allows weeds to take root. Simultaneously, you do not want to cut it too infrequently since that can strain the grass. That is especially true if you let it go for a long time and then cut it very short. Instead, it is best to cut the grass frequently when it begins to grow.

3. Using Fertilizer and Weed Control Products

It is essential to use fertilizer and weed control, leading to a healthier yard. You can have the professionals at TruGreen in New Jersey do that for you, or you might choose to do the process yourself. Once you have thicker grass, you will not need to control the weeds as well. The amount you need depends on the grass, and it is often based on the outcome you want.

Applying these products a few times during the season is often best. However, if you don’t often water the grass, you should not add fertilizer or weed control during hot weather. Otherwise, you might burn the grass.

4. Watering Right

Watering is critical for success, but there are some common mistakes. That includes over and underwatering. The amount you need to give depends on the weather, root development, and soil composition. Usually, it is best to provide the grass with water for a more extended period of time, a couple of times each week. Don’t give in to the temptation to give it a bit every day. If you do so, the roots will not be as deep, and they can dry out more.

When you train the roots to go deeper, searching for water, the grass will not be as likely to become dry. If your grass gets watered too often, the plants might be green, but the grass is easy to pull up. There are many factors that determine how much water your grass needs. For instance, you may need to water them later in the summer since you usually get more rain in the spring months of May and June. You might choose to have the professionals come in and install sprinkler systems that you can turn on yourself. That way, you don’t run the risk of giving the it too much water. Plus, you only have to turn the system on every week or so.

5. Reseeding the Yard

A lawn is a living thing, and which grows as well as dies. It could die off naturally, so it is best to seed the lawn. You might consider overseeding and aerating together to help the roots develop better, allowing them to become thicker.

However, if you have no grass area, you might need to sod or seed the area. Remember, merely tossing some seed on top will not necessarily do the trick. Aerating can help soften the dirt, so the seed can take root. Do this in the spring after the grass has become greener, so you can see the areas that need attention.

Having a beautiful, green lawn takes work however, there are many advantages of having a fantastic yard, including the fact that it can add value to the home. You can have a beautiful lawn if you take some time to become educated on the process and put in the effort.