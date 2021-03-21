5 Ways to Design with Authentic Materials

(Family Features) Creating a welcoming and relaxing space may be easier than you expect when you give natural materials a leading role in your design. Elements like natural stone, wood, fiber, metals and even plant life can allow you to express a sense of unique personal style that is broadly appealing.

Most inviting rooms share one quality: ample natural light, which creates a subtly vibrant and energetic ambiance. Other aspects of an enticing design may be less obvious to the casual observer. Special touches like custom craftsmanship lend a special aesthetic to furnishings and decor, and bring authenticity to your home.

Similarly, items that are made in America using an artisanal approach can elevate the character of a room when compared to things that are mass manufactured. For example, choose a single piece of artwork from a talented artist rather than multiple pieces of mass-produced art from a retailer.

You can incorporate natural and hand-crafted materials into your spaces in countless ways, but these ideas can be achieved regardless of what your budget may be.

Natural Stone: When many people think about designing with stone, features like countertops or flooring come to mind. Incorporating stone in more unexpected ways can make an even bigger impression. You might choose a coffee table or end tables that are made of stone or feature stone accents. Accessorizing with stone also introduces an earthy appeal; think agate bookends or decorative items like sculptures.

Hardwood Flooring: The floor is often the largest design element of a room, so utilizing authentic materials for your flooring makes a strong statement about the overall tone and feel of the room. An artisan-crafted hardwood flooring option like Carlisle Wide Plank Floors is crafted individually – one board at a time – so the emphasis is on the natural beauty of the wood. You can choose a completely custom look, from wood species and grade to texture and color, or make your selection from a collection of popular tried-and-true finishes.

Natural Fiber Textiles: Careful attention to detail is important for a cohesive design, so be sure to keep thinking natural when selecting textiles. Linen and rough cotton fabrics bring distinctive textures that maintain an organic vibe. Natural textiles can also be quite durable, making them practical selections for often-used spaces. Elements to consider include window treatments, fabric components of any furnishings and accents like pillows or throws. Jute or wool rugs and textile artwork may also work well with this motif.

Plant Life: Vegetation is a central element to landscape design, so when your goal is to create an inviting indoor space with a connection to nature and the outdoors, it makes sense to incorporate plants as part of your design. Options vary greatly, so it may take some work to narrow your selections. If the rest of your space reflects a specific region, choose plants native to that area. You’ll also want to consider lighting and watering requirements as well as the level of care you’re able to dedicate.

Metals: Adding metallic components like iron, copper, gold or silver to your space can bring everything from an edgy style to graceful beauty. While furnishings and accessories are common ways to incorporate metallic flair, also think in terms of lighting and hard features like railing spindles and window treatments.

