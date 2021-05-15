The 200 Club of Morris County announces its 50th Golden Celebration!

The 200 Club of Morris County invites the public to celebrate its 50th year of supporting Morris County first responders from Fire, local Police, New Jersey State Police departments and Emergency Medical Technician services on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany starting at 5:45pm, President Jim Rizzo presiding.

A not-for-profit founded in 1971, the 200 Club’s Mission helps to provide financial support for spouses and dependents of Morris County heroes who have lost their lives in the line of duty while valiantly responding and protecting Morris County citizenry. To date, the Club has disbursed over $5 million dollars for this worthy cause. Scholarships are also awarded to qualified dependents of our Morris County first responders on a merit basis and are anonymously assigned a number for the selection process.

Given events of the past year, our first responder family has tougher jobs than ever before, and their stakes are more real than ever. Join us in acknowledging their daily risks in knowing they may not make it back home. Your ticket purchase, sponsorship and donation will make a world of difference to the spouses and dependent children of Morris County’s finest!

50th Golden Celebration Co-chairs Janet Rapisardi, Ron Barnett and Chairman of the Board Bill Lockwood will soon be unveiling details of our special Keynote speaker and outstanding presentations. Stay posted! Sponsorship Chair, Sr. VP Rob D’Emidio has impressive media advertising opportunities waiting just for you. Contact our Chairs at 200clubofmorris@concast.net or call: 973-630-7933 today.