Pictured (from left) are the three officers, Daniel DiBlasio, Jeffrey Pasquariello, and Jamie Titus who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Pictured are Lt. Jeffrey Pasquariello, Lt. Daniel DiBlasio and Lt. Jamie Titus being sworn in by Mayor John Coiro during the recent council meeting, along with their families.

The Borough of Totowa recently promoted three officers to the rank of lieutenant. Pictured (from left) Mayor John Coiro, Police Chief Carmen Veneziano, Lt. Jeffrey Pasquariello, Lt. Jamie Titus, Lt. Daniel DiBlasio and Councilman Lou D'Angelo.

By Tina Pappas

Three officers from the Totowa Police Department were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during the recent Mayor and Council meeting held on Feb. 8 at the Totowa Municipal Building.

Officers Jeffrey Pasquariello, Jamie Titus, and Daniel DiBlasio were sworn into their new positions by Mayor John Coiro.

Also on hand for the ceremony was Police Chief Carmen Veneziano, Council

President Lou D’Angelo, and council members, all of whom congratulated the three new lieutenants after the swearing in ceremony. Afterwards, Coiro said the new lieutenants were deserving of their titles and roles within the community.

“I am pleased to be able to promote these three officers,” Coiro said. “They have worked hard to serve our community over the years and are worthy of this promotion.”

Photos courtesy of Mark Monteyne