AAAA JUMP TO HTML PAGE

September 2022
Serving: Chester, Long Valley, Bedminster, Gladstone, Peapack, Far Hills
Your Chance to Win #25.00 Gift Card with the “Find My Life Mascot” Contest
Just Click on the ads to Enlarge , Find Mr. ML to Win! Fill Out the form CLICK HERE
ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS
Now serving: Chester, Long Valley, Bedminster, Gladstone, Peapack,
Far Hills
Emailed Directly to Over 27,000 opt-in emails each month
Call or text Joe 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
/Recipes
Long Valley Friends Tackle Youth Mental Health Crisis
Beloved Friendships-Richard Maybey
Essex County
On Sunday, October 20, 2002, the Essex County September 11th Eagle Rock Memorial was dedicated and unveiled. Added in 2009 was the Flight Crew Memorial, a tribute to the pilots and flight attendants on the four airplanes that crashed that day, and in 2011, a 7,400-pound steel and concrete artifact from the World Trade Center site and a bronze plaque recognizing the heroism of EMS personnel was added. In 2016, the Essex County Search and Rescue Dog Statue was then dedicated at the site to commemorate the role that dogs had in the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center and Pentagon after the attacks.
“After the attacks, people spontaneously came to Eagle Rock Reservation to view the tragedy unfold at the Twin Towers and leave cards, letters, photos and flowers in an impromptu memorial in honor of their loved ones,” says Essex County Executive, Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr. “I knew immediately that this was the natural location for a memorial because of the public attraction to this site and the unparalleled view of the World Trade Center from the lookout area. Our September 11th Memorial is a
special place for people to come for solace and comfort because of its unique location and its powerful message of peace and hope.” The Essex County September 11th Eagle Rock Memorial is located in Essex County Eagle Rock Reservation off of Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange.
Morris County
Following the attacks in which 64 people from Morris County perished, a committee was formed which included the family members of people who died, to help locate a site for the memorial, raise funding for its construction, and select a sculptor to design it. The Morris County 9/11 Memorial was constructed on county-owned property in 2003 and dedicated on September 10 of that same year during a candlelight vigil.
The memorial is located at 460 West Hanover Avenue, at Morris County 9/11 Memorial Park.
“Everyone in Morris County came together to site, fund and build our 9/11 memorial after that terrible day in 2001,” says Morris County Commissioner, Douglas Cabana. “Every bit of it symbolizes our grief for those lost, our resolve to continue living as a free nation and stand up to
Passaic County
The 9/11 Memorial is located at the Public Safety Academy at 300 Oldham Road in Wayne.
Dedicated on September 10, 2013, it is comprised of a steel beam from the North Tower, and behind it is a rock with the dedication plaque with the names from the 30 Passaic County residents who died on 9/11. Bringing the beam down to the county
and its placement was organized by County Commissioner Bruce James and at the time, the Director of the Police Academy, Bob Lyons. The rock with the plaque was donated by Sam Braen, owner of Braen Stone.
Commissioner Director Bruce James says, “The events of September 11 changed our lives as individuals, and as a nation. In the 20 years since the attack, there is so much to reflect on – the lessons wehave learned and where we, as a nation, are headed. The tragic events that unfolded on 9/11 have molded us to find strength and hope in the face of crisis.”
oppression, and our hope that future Americans will find a bright future.To this day, more than 20 years after the attacks, the memorial remains an important part of life here. Every week, Morris County tends to that memorial. We have people cleaning the walkways and the pool, replacing the flowers and wiping down the plaques. It is visited almost daily by residents and visitors from outside our county. We will never forget.”
Somerset County
40 people from Somerset County died in the 9/11 attacks on our nation, and on September 11, 2004, the 9/11 Memorial was dedicated in Somerset County. It is located on the courthouse complex lawn in Somerville at the corner of Main and Bridge streets.
County Surrogate Frank Bruno was able to obtain a piece steel from the World Trade Center, which is a permanent part of the memorial. The design, featuring a clock tower which reads, “Time to Remember,” was developed by county staff artist Linda Brady. The concept was converted into architectural drawings produced by The Musial Group of Mountainside. Construction was by Skinner & Cook of Roselle Park, and Michael Mills of Ford, Farewell, Mills & Gatsch in Princeton
provided advice on the design’s relationship to the historic nature of the courthouse green, which is on the state and national historic registers.
Union County
Dedicated on Sept. 13, 2003, the Union County September 11 Memorial is located on a hilltop at the border of Mountainside and Springfield in Union County’s Echo Lake Park.
Two girders recovered from the ruins of the World Trade Center are arranged within a five-sided area representing the Pentagon, and an Eternal Flame represents those who died in Pennsylvania along with members of the Armed Services and emergency responders. The names of the 60 deceased Union County residents are etched into the memorial.
Warren County
The Warren County Emergency Services and 9/11 Memorial site was dedicated in 2011, and the monument itself was completed for September 11, 2012 in memory of the four Warren County residents who died on September 11, 2001.
The memorial consists of a large steel girder from the Twin Towers, and two granite towers representing the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. On either side are black granite memorials with the names of those from law enforcement, and the firefighters and EMS personnel who died in the line of duty. There are four smaller round pillars topped with brass disks, one memorializing Flight 93, one for the Pentagon, one for the World Trade Center, and the fourth for all of the locations that were attacked combined.
The Memorial is located at 1500 State Highway 57 in Washington, on the driveway between the Warren County Technical School and
the Warren County Community College, and near the county Public Safety Department and 911 Communications center.
According to Warren County Fire Marshal Joseph Lake, Jr., a memorial committee member, the memorial is a place of peace and rememberance.
“It gives the residents of Warren County, particularly the ones who lost friends and loved ones, a place to go to and remember.”
Dental implant abutments can be a confusing topic. Let’s talk about a single implant, which would replace a single tooth. There are 3 components: the implant or fixture, the crown or cap, and an “invisible” connector called an abutment.
The “implant” or “fixture” is the actual titanium cylinder that is placed into the jawbone. Using a crude term, this is the “screw.” The “crown” or “cap” is the tooth that you see when you smile in the mirror: its your replacement tooth. However, to connect these two parts, you need the third component: this is the abutment. You can view a diagram of these three parts on my website: go to “For Patients,” then “Patient Education,” and look for the Information Sheet, “General Info Regarding Dental Implants.”
There are two basic types of abutments: stock and custom. A stock abutment is pre-manufactured by implant companies, and it is taken off of a shelf to be used. A custom abutment is fully customized by the dental laboratories. Materials can also vary. The most common is titanium, but gold and zirconia are other options. The manufacturing process is also another variable: some are milled from a block of material, some are cast from wax patterns.
Now that you are familiar with they type, the category, and the materials, how does your dentist select which is appropriate for you? There are a lot of variables, but the biggest ones are: location in the mouth, amount of available bone, and type of gum tissue.
An implant in the top front of the mouth oftentimes requires a custom abutment. The bone in this region is angled, and esthetics are critical. There is minimal room for error, and the “emergence profile,” meaning how the tooth exits from the gum, is important. In the back of the mouth you can get away with a lot more. Although the emergence profile isn’t as important from an esthetic standpoint, it can be important from a functional standpoint so that you don’t trap lots of food and have irritated gums.
So what is the cost of an abutment? It varies greatly. A fair range to put into an article such as this would be $500 to $1,000. Keep this in mind when you are getting quotes from your dentist or if you are interviewing multiple offices! You may not be comparing apples-to-apples.
The information above covers abutments for single implants. There are other situations calling for dental implant abutments, too. You may have a bridge, a denture, or an All-On-Four type of appliance. These all use various types of abutments.
In summary, although an abutment is a component you’ll never see, they are important. Your dentist needs to choose the type of abutment that’s going to get the job done properly for you to help provide proper esthetics and function.
About the author: Dr. Ira Goldberg has been performing implant procedures for 27 years. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry, a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He performs all phases of implant dentistry at his office in Succasunna, NJ. He lectures to dentists in the field of implantology. For a free consultation, including a free 3-D scan (if necessary), please call his office at (973) 328-1225 or visit his website at www.MorrisCountyDentist.com Dr. Goldberg is a general dentist, and also a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.
The Road to Recovery Continues After Cancer Treatment Ends
The American Cancer Society reports that the five-year survival rate for all cancers combined that were diagnosed between 2009 and 2015 was 67 percent. That’s a noteworthy and encouraging statistic, though global figures compiled by Ourworldindata.org indicate that five-year survival rates following diagnosis are significantly lower in poorer countries. In addition, the road to recovery for cancer patients typically does not end when treatments are completed.
The National Cancer Institute notes that many cancer survivors have indicated that information and support was abundant during their treatment. However, once treatment stopped, a new wave of questions and uncertainty soon emerged. For example, the NCI points out that many cancer survivors recognize that life after treatment is less about “getting back to normal” than it is about discovering the new normal. In fact, the Memorial Sloan Ketting Cancer Center reports that most people indicate it takes between six and 12 months after they complete chemotherapy before they truly feel like themselves again.
Follow-up care also is a vital part of recovering from cancer. The NCI notes that cancer survivors
typically return to the doctor every three to four months during the first two to three years after . After that, survivors may see their doctors once or twice a year. Follow-up care is vital for cancer survivors, as it provides their doctors an opportunity to determine if patients are experiencing any side effects from treatment. These appointments also allow doctors to determine if the cancer has returned or spread to other parts of the body. In addition, follow-up visits provide an opportunity for cancer survivors to bring up any symptoms or questions they might have.
Patients can ask about ways to reduce their risk of cancer recurrence and seek advice on getting back to normal, including how quickly they can begin exercising and how to approach new fitness regimens if they were inactive prior to diagnosis.
The road to recovery from cancer may be filled with uncertainty. But cancer survivors should recognize that millions before them have survived the disease and gone on to live full, happy lives. A patient approach to recovery can help cancer survivors overcome any obstacles they may encounter along the way.
Oktoberfest Returns in Chester
Music, food and fun are awaiting revelers at this year’s Oktoberfest at Chubb Park on September 24th and 25th.
The Chester Lions Club is offering something for everyone. Activities for kids include inflatables, games, rides, sand art and more.
Adults will enjoy a German Band that will entertain throughout the weekend. A dance floor will be available and professionals will perform German dances.
The most anticipated feature of the Oktoberfest are the Beers. Offered this year are Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest Beer, Spaten Beer, Paulaner Beer, Weihenstephan Oktoberfest and Strongbow Hard Apple Cider. The selection should satisfy any thirst.
The extensive food menu will include delicious Bratwurst, smoked pork shops and a Chicken Schnitzel (breaded and fried chicken with a squeeze of lemon, paired with potato pancakes and sweet apple sauce). Dessert will feature classic beehive cake and a delicious German chocolate cake topped with coconut/pecan frosting sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Another aspect of the event are the antique autos. The memorable collection will include classic, muscle, modified and customized vehicles and motorcycles. Contact Dr. John Lefand for further information at 973-543 4680.
A Stein holding contest will challenge your determination and strength. Everyone will have a chance to win free beer and prizes. Sign up for the contest at the Beer tent.Located at Chubb Park, 1 mile west of the junction of Route 206 and Route 24 in Chester, NJ. The Chester Lions Club Oktoberfest is a fund raiser for the Chester Lions Club Charitable Foundation.
All proceeds are donated to charity. The gates open at noon, busses are welcome.
Admission is $7.00 for adults, children 13 and under are free. Parking is also free.
For further information please visit chesterlionsclubnj.com
Vincent Rufino Has Enjoyed a Rewarding Life of Music
By Steve Sears
It happens every day at lunch or after a day of teaching.
Vincent Rufino will be sitting at home in Succasunna, and makes the request to his smart speakers. “I can listen to anything I want to. Sometimes I’ll listen to the Beach Boys, sometimes I’ll listen to Sinatra, I’ll listen to Brahms. listen to Beethoven, and Mozart. Every afternoon at 12 o’clock when I’m eating lunch, I ask the smart speaker to connect me to WQXR, the classical music station in New York City. I listen in to ‘Mozart at Noon.”
One would expect nothing less, perhaps, from a man who has made music – whether listening to it or teaching it – his life. Rufino is concluding this month a wonderful career of educating others as he departs Saint Elizabeth’s University after 12 years, this after the students of West Morris Central High School had been the beneficiary of his lyrical and instrumental wisdom for 39 years.”
He recalls the tears when he said farewell on his last day at the Chester school. “I cried when I turned in my keys,” Rufino says. “That was finality. It was a wonderful experience; it was a wonderful place.”
His presence made it like so for others.
Rufino, 74, did not come from a musical family, but radio station WNEW-AM was often on in his house when he was younger, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. heard through the speakers. Also, as a teenager, he had seen the great Leonard Bernstein at the podium conducting at Philharmonic Hall. He had gone with his class courtesy of his teacher and high school, and it was something he would never forget “Their efforts worked, as far as my life was concerned,” Rufino says. “Because having gone to those concerts, it gave me a love of classical music.”
He would pay it forward. During his two years as a teacher at Hoboken High School, he saw to it that his students took in live concerts in Manhattan. One of those students was Julio Fernandez, a guitarist for the popular jazz group, Spyro Gyra. “He was the President of my choir when I taught in Hoboken, he sang in my madrigal group, and he played tuba in the band,” Rufino says of Fernandez. “I always was amazed when Johnny Carson used to host The Tonight Show. There would be guests on there, and there’s my former student – I’m watching him on television at 11:30 at night! It was a surrealistic
experience.” When Spyro Gyra performed at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown in 2014, Rufino contacted Fernandez via Facebook and said, “I’d love to see you. I haven’t seen you since you graduated.” Fernandez asked his former teacher to come early and arranged to have him come to the dressing room. “We had a nice reunion,” Rufino says.
Rufino conducted George Frideric Handel’s Messiah at Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center for 26 years, and he many times took his West Morris Central students to observe. “I had taken the West Morris Central chorus to Raritan Valley College for a choral day that was being sponsored. There were choirs from all over New Jersey that came and sang for each other, and then there was an adjudicator who made comments on how to improve your performance. The organization that sponsored that was the National Choral Council, which is the council that sponsors Messiah at Avery Fisher Hall.” David Randolph, who was the initial conductor for Messiah at Lincoln Center since its inception, was unable one year to do it, and passed Rufino’s name on to the head of the NCC. “He already knew of my work,” Rufino says. “They were very strongly based in education because they realized the future audiences were coming from the youth.” He then adds another key point. “The orchestra director at West Morris Central and I worked very, very closely together. We took a survey one time and asked how many students had ever been to New York City, and we just figured it would be the majority, but that wasn’t the case. Very few from the Long Valley and Chester area had gone into New York City. That was the genesis of taking the kids to go to Avery Fisher Hall at that time.”
Rufino, who has a doctorate in Music History from Drew University in Madison, is a member of the Hanover Wind Symphony, and he plays clarinet, saxophone, and flute. His wife is also a musician, she a cellist and church organist, and five of his children are professional musicians.
Many of Rufino’s students now have careers in music, but not all. “I can’t begin to tell you the number of messages I get at Christmastime from former students who are not musicians that are now dispersed all over the United States. They tell me, ‘Every Christmas we look for a performance of Messiah because of us doing that in high school.’ Some are teachers, they’re engineers, they’re scientists. They did not become musicians, but it meant so much to them, and it’s become a tradition for them and their families.”
Non-Profit Plans to Launch NJ’s Inaugural ‘Thinkscape’ in Morris Township
By Jillian Risberg
Outdoor community gathering spaces mean everything to families. What better way to harness the Power of Play than with a new Thinkscape.
The first of its kind in New Jersey, Museum of Makers + Innovators (MOMI) are launching their playful learning pocket park soon at Morris Marketplace.
That’s at the corner of East Hanover Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue, adjacent to the Hanover Township border.
According to founder Sara Sorenson, early on in the pandemic they were inspired by Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek’s work at Temple University — to connect the science of learning with the benefits of play, and her team’s design of Philly’s Urban Thinkscape.
“It means a great deal to us that we can bring such innovative work to New Jersey,” she says, of the multigenerational learning and connection-building transformative public space.
It took a village to bring this to fruition; a dedicated, mission driven group of individuals.
MOMIs co-founders spent countless hours on this project, MOMI’s Board of Trustees and advisors have knowledge and experience that results in innovative and well thought out ideas and plans.
They say none of this would be possible without the support and generosity of their families, donors and sponsors.
Sadly, play is declining in communities across the United States.
MOMI regularly hears from parents that they need a safe place where their children can get messy, experiment and explore. And while it will take time to build a world-class children’s museum where one can do all that, they hope to promote Thinkscape as something families need to make time for.
Currently MOMI is a Museum Without Walls and conducts pop-up playful learning experiences at festivals and events.
“Our hope through these playful learning opportunities is to shine a light on the benefits of play and bring back play to our communities,” says Sorenson.
One of the best feelings of walking into a children’s museum is one of freedom. There are no rules, no expectations, according to Sorenson.
She says they want to create that unrestricted awareness for visitors to MOMI once it is built. They are free to use all of their senses to discover new things at their own pace.
And it is important that MOMI has both indoor and outdoor spaces to fuel the imagination.
Children spend 80% of their waking time OUTSIDE of school, and MOMI’s certified Playful Learning Landscapes (PLL) initiative at Morris Marketplace will serve the greater Morristown area with more hands-on children’s opportunities.
“PLLs create skill-building experiences in local community spaces as children are always learning, and research shows that (these types of) innovative initiatives in environments outside of school are as important as ones designed for the classroom,” says board trustee secretary Andreia Santos de Araujo.
New Jersey has a world class science museum, amazing art and historical museums. These institutions are great assets to our state. But we do not have a state-of-the-art children’s museum built around the visitor — i.e. children and their families.
. Science museums are traditionally designed to teach specific scientific concepts. Art museums are built around collections and historical museums are designed to teach us about the history of place and time.
MOMI will be designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning. The experiences at the intersection of art, science and nature will be open-ended for following one’s natural curiosity. Caregivers can get in on the fun and wake up their own curious nature “In order for our children to be prepared with the skills to succeed in future careers, they need to develop 21st century skills,” says co-founder Nicole Pittaluga. “Children’s museums provide affordable, accessible opportunities for developing collaboration, critical thinking, growth mindset, communication, citizenship and creativity.”
Sorenson says they also want visitors to know they can be an advocate in their own community to create more child and family friendly infrastructure.
MOMI wants families to engage with the park’s many playful learning zones, encouraging them to visit the park regularly.
If you have driven on East Hanover Avenue in Morris Township, you will see that construction of Morris Marketplace is underway. Santos de Araujo says together with the property’s landscape designer and MOMI’s team of experts in early childhood development and design of children’s museum exhibits, they have created six playful learning zones to be installed in the park.
They anticipate the park will open late fall or early winter 2023, and are still working with the site developer. However, the successful completion of Morris Marketplace Thinkscape is dependent on the amount of community financial support they receive.
“We are hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the cost of the project,” treasurer Cathy Paugh says. “These gathering spaces are a much needed way to bring communities together. I would compare it to the feel of a downtown where you can meet and greet others and get to connect on a new level.”
To learn more, visit www.thinkmomi.org.
Drakestown United Methodist Church Welcomes Pastor Sharon Hoff
by Elsie Walker
Sharon Hoff noted that many say, “ministry is a calling.” For her, it was like a gentle nudge. Before she was a pastor, Hoff, who goes by “Pastor Sharon”, was a software engineer. She was active in some groups and missions in church. There were always ministry opportunities, but she didn’t see them until her maturity. Then, she had mentors who encouraged her in the direction of the ministry and saw things in her that she didn’t see in herself. Now, she’s been a pastor for five years. In July, Pastor Sharon became the new pastor at Drakestown United Methodist Church, 6 Church Road in Hackettstown. She is also Chaplain at Compassionate Care Hospice, a Amedisys company, and serves Warren, Sussex and Morris counties.
In coming to Drakestown United Methodist Church, Pastor Sharon says she brings “hope, faith, leadership, and vision”. She explained that in the last two years, the congregation has lost 12 people. “They are grieving; people’s faith can be challenged in grief,” she said. She’s asked them to lean on her faith as they move forward. As for leadership, she said that is about “empowering people to do what they are passionate about.” With that goes vision, in helping the church community see the direction God wants them to go and to use their spiritual gifts.
What Pastor Sharon loves most about the ministry is when two people, herself and another, make a connection that is just what that person needed. She’s had people tell her, “how did you know I needed a visit from you?” Although she has an overall plan of who she will be visiting each month, it is not until each morning that she decides who she’ll see that day, “being open to hearing the direction from the spirit” to visit certain people.
The pastor feels her strength in the ministry is “active, reverent listening”. She is a non-anxious presence who doesn’t fix things for people, but allows people to be heard and validated as they come to their own decisions.
On a personal note, Pastor Sharon shared that she is married for about 25 years; she and her husband have three children. The family has a goldfish named Jasper. The pastor loves the outdoors: boating, biking and hiking.
As the church discerns its vision, Pastor Sharon says, “We welcome all, especially those who are searching, or yearning for something they’ve yet to find through work or other means.” Pastor Sharon hopes “to build a community that is able to have those hard conversations, reduces stigma regarding mental health and substance abuse and provides a program that nurtures spirituality.” She would like people to come and share their ideas.
Finally, Pastor Sharon reflected on Drakestown’s ministries today and gave a look to the future.
The church’s Friendship Hall is the meeting place for several Alcoholics Anonymous groups and an Overeaters Anonymous group. Pastor Sharon noted that “the [church] community supports a food pantry whose founder Russ Swayze’s vision was to be ‘in addition to other resources to meet families’ monthly needs.’” The food pantry is open the 4th Monday (2-4pm) and the 2nd Saturday (11-1pm) of each month. Pastor Sharon said, “Please spread the word and donations are always appreciated. [Also], as the [Drakestown church] community recovers from its loss and grief, they look to open an AM coffee cafe where people can stop in for a quick cup of coffee or tea or take one to go, offer community activities such as paint and pray, and offer family opportunities both educational and recreational: all this through the grounding and guidance of the Holy Spirit.”
Former Wolfpack Pitcher Drafted by the Colorado Rockies
By Steve Sears
For former West Morris Central pitching star, Connor Staine, being drafted by any Major league Baseball team during the league’s July 17 – July 19 draft would’ve sufficed, but…
“I have a Red Sox – Yankees rivalry in my household, so half of my family was praying to God it wasn’t the Red Sox, and the other half was praying it wasn’t the Yankees,” says Staine with a chuckle.
Prayers answered, it was neither. Staine, 21, the all-time wins leader for the Wolfpack, was selected in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies on Monday the 18th. He was the 146th player taken in the draft. “I’m in Arizona right now,” he says. “There are some players who are already playing, but for myself with some finger injuries from the college season, I’m just working my way back up to be in the instructional league in September, which will also be in Arizona. That’s kind of how it’s going to stay for most of us, just playing in Arizona and the ACL (Arizona Complex League), and then once that ends, we’ll move on to the instructional league through September and then midway through October.”
Following day one of the draft, when he hadn’t yet been selected, Staine went into day two a little bit disappointed, but getting his name called by the Rockies eased some of that disappointment. “Especially when you know its over and done with,” he says. “We all were in love with the fact that we’re being looked at as prospects, but what no one talks about really is how stressful that becomes and how much work has to be done. it doesn’t stop there. But it was definitely stressful, and I was very happy to get it done with and kind of move on to now working on my professional career.”
With the University of Central Florida this past spring, Staine struck out 51 batters and had an under 2.00 ERA. He played his first two seasons with the University of Maryland. His fastball and sliders are his most effective pitches, with a nod to the fastball as his favorite.
While at West Morris Central, in addition to being the all-time wins leader on the mound, the right-hander also was a member of the school’s first state sectional title team for baseball. “It’s nice to have that little accolade, especially at a school that really helped develop me as a player. We had that storybook ending for my senior year.” Staine, who admires Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Max Scherzer of the Mets, says, “And as a kid, I think anyone who was a Yankees fan or even if you’re just a fan of good pitching, enjoyed watching Mariano Rivera pitch.”
In addition to his baseball exploits, Staine hopes to inspire others in another way. He has Tourette’s Syndrome, and he wants his being drafted and achieving a dream to feed hope into others. “The goal is obviously to play in the majors,” he says. “That’s the long-term goal. There’s some other stuff in between, like trying to build a foundation of my own, as well as creating my own brand around
Tourette’s Syndrome and really just any disability. It’s just supposed to be one of those things that revolves around one of my tattoos, which is ‘relentless,’ and turn that into a brand, to tell people who have disabilities that, with any kind of achieving your dreams like I have for myself, that you just have to be really relentless to your pursuit of success and your pursuit of happiness. I’m hoping that once this season comes to a close and we start to get into offseason, its something that we can kind of work on.”
When asked if, by using forward vision, he could see himself after his first game on the Colorado Rockies pitching mound, then return to WMC, head to the pitching rubber and say, “It all started here,” his response is direct. “I actually did that when I came back from UCF and had some time at home. I always go back and revisit the field, to see how things have changed and what they’ve added.” He thinks fondly of that first North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 title victory over Nutley, but then there’s more that he wants to accomplish beyond the baseball diamond. “I’m hoping I can eventually be able to do something to help out Long Valley and West Morris Central High School – be a part of in some way, shape, or form when I get older.”
By Jillian Risberg
Matthew Czigler has crafted his life with passion and purpose and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
His Czig Meister Brewing Co. is chock full of beautiful beers brewed to old-world classic perfection.
And you get that vibe there too; since the brewery is housed in a 1900s-era Hackettstown historical carriage house. They repurposed much of the original building, including black-iron piping, red bricks and wood planks.
While remodeling, they noticed painted walls of the tasting room were salvaged from similar vintage bricks from the recently demolished Bergen Tool factory building across the street to build-out their tasting room bar.
Since opening — the Czigler family has embraced this community by becoming active members of the Hackettstown BID, Mt. Olive Chamber of Commerce and they tirelessly worked to keep the brewery running and all staff members (22) employed during the pandemic.
“This has led to many successful events including other local businesses and brought more people to town to continue a thriving Hackettstown and surrounding area,” says brewmaster Czigler.
They sell core styles, three rotating series monthly and 15 seasonal styles, barrel aged beers and three natural flavor hard seltzers, plus special pilot batches only sold at the tap room.
And they pump out 3000 barrels (93,000 gallons) of beer on a 15 barrel brew system; that’s roughly 750,000 cans.
Their brewing process is manual; Czig’s brewers turn every valve, move every grain bag and keg by hand.
With its 15-barrel brewhouse, the brewery produces 3,000 barrels, or 93,000 gallons of beer (roughly 750,000 cans).
“We create and master many styles of beer. If you come in and say you don’t like beer, you have not tried the right one for you yet,” Czigler says most breweries specialize in four to six beers. “What makes us different is our large variety so people can experience all the beer has to offer.”
Soak it all in and uncover the beer that speaks to you.
The brewmaster’s hand-crafted beers never go unnoticed.
Czigler was awarded a Gold for Barrel Aged Imperial Stout at the Great American Beer Festival while working at Kane Brewing Company and Czig Meister cleaned up at this year’s New York International Beer Competition.
“We’re glad to see our hard work pay off, and many people enjoying the beers we love most,” says the brewmaster. “We also walked away with New Jersey’s Ale Brewery of the Year and New Jersey’s Hard Seltzer Brewery of the Year.”
2022 Winners:
Huntsman/German-style Kolsch (Bronze); Falconer/American Pale Ale (Gold); Shipwright/American India Pale Ale (Gold); Deep Sea Series/American India Pale Ale (Silver); Habonde/ Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine (Bronze); Seonaidh/Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Wee Heavy (Bronze); Tangerine CZeltzer/Hard Seltzer (Gold) and Strawberry CZeltzer/Hard Seltzer (Silver).
Recipe formulation is an art.
“Over time you learn how the hops, grains, yeast and spices work together,” Czigler says.
When making a new beer the brewmaster and head brewer Dustin Sallitt combine their years of knowledge to find the next best recipe.
The past six years Czig has created more than 500, many done for special events like Stout Fest, Imperial Fest and CZeltzerfest.
Their first was Prospector Amber Ale 2016.
Czigler says the brewery provides beer for many local festivals, including Donaldson Farms Food truck Festival, Lafayette Village Garlic Fest and the brewery’s yearly Anniversary party, 90’s Block Party and town-wide Hackettstown Oktoberfest (Sept 24-25).
If he doesn’t have a Czig beer in hand, the brewmaster’s favorite drinks are dark rum and whiskey.
“And depending on the style of beer I pair with the many great local restaurants in Hackettstown,” he says.
It all started when Czigler began to home brew as a hobby and family embraced his change from a potential career in medicine to open his own brewery — and the rest is history.
“Owning a business is different from what I would have thought, since you get your hands in all parts — sales, tap room, self-distribution and the community,” he says.
“The brewing part is exactly as I thought it would be.”
Quality Control tasting is a big part of Czigler’s role, starting at 8am.
And the brewmaster is a triple threat: with degrees in microbiology, biochemistry and molecular/cellular biology from the University of Maine. Czigler then earned a Master Brewer certificate from Siebel Institute and Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany.
He honed his brewing skills at Adirondack Pub and Brewery, then continued as head brewer at Kane. With a solid foundation in hand, he was ready to take Czig Meister on the brewery scene by storm.
What’s next on tap for the Cziglers?
“Great beer, more awards,” says the brewmaster. “You may have seen our new look hit the shelves over the past few months — check out our rebranding everywhere you get your Czig Meister products.”
According to Czigler, about a quarter of the beer they brew is sold in their tap room — with liquor stores, restaurants and bars across the state selling the rest.
“If you can’t find us locally, we home deliver to your door,” he says. “Place your order on czigmeisterbrewing.com.”
Want to know more, visit Instagram: www.instagram.com/czigmeister and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CzigMeister.
Morris Parks Skating Program Rates No. 1 in New Jersey
The Morris County Park Commission’s skating program at the Mennen Sports Arena is being honored by the national Learn to Skate USA organization, which has ranked it No. 1 in New Jersey.
Learn to Skate announced the ranking in an Aug. 4, 2022 letter noting the Morris County skating program enrolled 1,242 skaters this year into the affiliated Mennen Learn to Skateprogram. The achievement will land the Mennen Arena program a highlight in the Winter Issue of the Learn to Skate USA Magazine and the October Issue of SKATING Magazine, where the Morris County program will be shared with all members of U.S. Figure Skating.
“To be acknowledged by Learn to Skate USA for the Arena’s Learn to Skate Program is a testament to the dedicated professional skate instructors, arena staff and the participants who will benefit from learning a skill that will allow for low impact physical activity for a lifetime,” said David Helmer, Executive Director of the Morris County Park Commission.
Learn to Skate USA is a world-recognized educational program that promotes skating nationally. It is supported by U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey and U.S. Speedskating, as well as the Special Olympics, the Professional Skaters Association and the U.S. Ice Rink Association.
Learn to Skate USA offers a standardized curriculum designed to help skaters of all ages and abilities master the basics of ice skating through specially formulated pathways for preschoolers, older children, adults and skaters with disabilities.
The William G. Mennen Sports Arena was built in
1973 on donated land in Morris Township and it was opened to the public on January 12, 1975 with only one ice surface and permanent seating for 2,500 spectators. In 1986, a second ice surface was completed and in 2002, a third ice surface was completed.
Mennen Sports Arena now receives over 1 million visitors annually, and has hosted everyone from National Hockey League players and Olympic champion skaters to world class tennis players and pop-music stars at the many events held in nearly 50 years of operations.
Learn more about the Mennen Arena at MorrisParks.Net.
Long Valley Friends Tackle Youth Mental Health Crisis
By Jillian Risberg
When Matt Ashburn saw the crushing teen mental health crisis facing many friends and peers — he wanted to make a difference.
“I knew I could do something to help these people struggling,” says Ashburn, who approached several friends (Savannah Johnson, Veronica Flagg, Natalia Agnolet, Sophia Vasquez) with his idea and the quintet formed Reach Out!
“We could not be prouder of the work we are doing,” he says of their non-profit. “We are a hardworking, dedicated group of individuals trying to make a change and help children and young adults struggling with their mental health.
And their efforts couldn’t come at a better time.
According to Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, mental health challenges in children, adolescents and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade.
“The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating,” said Murthy.
And the Reach Out teens have already received feedback from people saying how needed their service is and to let them know that they too would be happy to lend their assistance.
“It’s great to hear all the work you are putting in is making a difference,” the West Morris Central High School alumnus says they are often told.
According to the Reach Out founder, (the five of them — high school/college students who range in age) they are committed to this cause and it is close to their hearts because all too frequently in their daily lives they see how many are hurting, and could not sit idly by.
They say a resource like their non-profit is vital for students to turn to when they don’t want to talk
about the stress they are under but want to take their mind off it and play with a stress busting toy or color for a few minutes.
“We believe every school district needs these types of resources and to have enough for every student because at one time or another they will be stressed,” Ashburn says whether it is from an upcoming game or a test that day — everyone should have the outlet to let their stress out.
That’s why they aim to raise mental health awareness and funds towards stress relieving toys, including Pop It! Squeeze & Release POP! Pop-Pop Poppers and coloring books placed into school systems so students can de-stress.
They also hope to donate: toys, books, iPads, art supplies and streaming service subscriptions to make it easier for those recovering, as well as mental hospital donations to assist children who are admitted there.
And they would like to provide scholarships to students who struggle with mental illness to help them pay for college.
The greatest thing about this whole endeavor, according to Ashburn, is hearing people’s stories of how they fought their way through and came out the other side.
“And to hear what a difference they think (Reach Out) would have made if it was available when they were struggling,” he says now they just want to get the word out about their organization and inform others about their mission.
Reach Out is hoping to get those stress relieving toys in the schools.
“We are hoping to have a walk in the fall to raise awareness for the mental health crisis facing children and young adults,” says Ashburn, who heads to Seton Hall University come September.
His altruistic and entrepreneurial spirit has always led him to step up for others.
The West Morris Central alum works with second graders at a summer school.
“In saying this I hope to become a (school) teacher to help students with anything they might need and eventually an administrator,” Ashburn says. “Most of our board hopes to do this as well.”
He says they are a benevolent group who never hesitate when they see someone in need.
“We jump at the opportunity to answer the call and help them in any way we can,” says Ashburn, who enjoys thinking of ways to give back.
To learn more, visit www.reachout-nonprofit.org or follow Instagram: @reachoutnonprofit and Facebook: Reach Out.
First Responder Day Promises Sports and Fun Activities, Music,
and Food for Both First Responder Families and the General Public!
By Janet R. Rapisardi
President Dr. Robert D’Emidio of The 200 Club of Morris County announces the Clubs’ First Responder Day to be held at Whippany Park High School, 165 Whippany Road, Whippany. The event will be on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am till 5:00pm and is open to the general public. Rain Date: Sunday, September 25th.
Admission is free as you enter the grounds to enjoy Live Music by Scoot on Down, John & Rocky, and a contingent of the Whippany Park High School band! Lots of competitive fun for First Responders, Families and Friends await you! First Responder competitors are encouraged to register with The 200 Club of Morris County for our Home Run Derby and Corn Hole Championship by September 6th. Spouses/Partners – you’re covered as well, with a Spouse/Partner Corn Hole Championship just for you.
Kids can ‘Touch a Rig’ to see what working on one is really like, watch first responder demonstrations, and smile during Face Painting while Paw Patrol is keeping watch. There’s lots to eat from an assortment of food, ice cream, popcorn, and other goodies while you listen to the music. Of course, we’ve got Swag, and it’s all for a good cause.
“It takes a special person to run toward danger in a moment’s notice. It requires having compassion for others along with highly specialized training.
These are the heroes we believe in and trust in to keep our families safe,” says President D’Emidio. “This inaugural First Responder Day has been planned by The 200 Club, Hanover Township and many town and local volunteers who support all our first responders from Emergency Medical Technicians to Fire, Police, New Jersey State Police and Office of Emergency Management responders. This special day of thanks will create happy memories for First Responders, all families, and the public in making this an annual tradition in Morris County!”
The 200 Club of Morris County is a 501c3 not-for-profit charitable organization in its 51st year of providing first responders and their families with emotional support and financial assistance. Annual scholarships to qualified students of first responder families and surviving death benefits to the family of first responders who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty has surpassed $5,000,000 in our history. Sponsorship Opportunities are available for the First Responder Day event, and donations are always welcome. Help us to help our Heroes! First responder competitors–Sign-up today! https://www.200clubofmorriscounty.com Sponsorship and Donation Opportunities are available see hyperlink: https://www.200clubofmorriscounty.com/first-responder-day-sept-24-2022. Call Administrator Lori Richmond: 973-630-7933 and mention ‘FRD”. Bring the family for an unforgettable event that you can’t wait to come back to next year!!
Not All Headaches are Created Equal
Almost everyone has experienced a headache, at some point in their life, to varying degrees. In fact, roughly 45 million Americans suffer from Headaches each year. In today’s world, most people reach into the medicine cabinet for one of the various pain relievers to alleviate their head pain. But what happens when that doesn’t work? Or, the headaches become more frequent and more painful? Some get headaches so often and so painful, they even take prescription drugs with side effects and no avail. But have you ever stopped to think, “What is causing my headache?” Headaches and more severe headaches, known as Migraines, can be caused by various triggers including foods, chemicals or preservatives in foods, allergens in the environment, chemicals in cleaning products or herbicides/pesticides, sinus congestion, tension in the neck or jaw, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress, and the list goes on… Sometimes the cause is completely unknown and with no relief the patient can be left hopeless, debilitated and in pain. An assessment by an Acupuncturist can often identify and treat imbalances (that are causing the headaches) that are unknown to the patient previously.
In Chinese Medicine not all headaches are created equally. Rather, during an assessment, we evaluate the individual patient on many levels to determine their exact symptoms (i.e Is the headache frontal? One sided? Behind the eyes? Is there nausea? Frequency and intensity of pain?….) and if there are any triggers. We take a whole body approach and assess the patient’s physical condition as well as their constitution, emotional health, diet and lifestyle. Unlike the blanket treatment western medicine offers which is typically some type of pain reliever, Chinese Medicine finds a specific treatment for each patient based on their individual symptoms. Five patients suffering “headaches” may receive five completely different treatments. By addressing the root cause, Acupuncture can be a safe way to prevent and treat various types of headaches, without the unwanted side effects of medications.
Based on the individual assessment and diagnosis, tiny needles are inserted into various points on the body. Depending on the case, small electrodes can be attached to specific needles that elicit a small electrical current. The feeling of the electric stimulation on the needles is a comfortable sensation that generally elicits a feeling of tingling, tapping or heaviness. The electric stimulation enhances the release of specific neurochemicals which aids in the treatment of headaches. The needles are typically retained for 20-30 minutes, during which the patient is left to relax and take a nap.
Acupuncture is known to be effective and can offer long standing results, but it is not always a quick fix. Especially if the headaches are chronic, several treatments may be required to achieve the full result. Again, this is because it is addressing the root cause and not just covering up symptoms like other treatments.
If you suffer from headaches or migraines start getting relief today! Use the following tips to achieve long- lasting results for a healthy life: Be aware, track food and environmental triggers to see if there are any patterns, get adequate sleep, eat a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits (limiting sugars and processed foods), drink plenty of water, manage stress with things like meditation and try Acupuncture!
For more information about Acupuncture and Headaches contact Mount Olive Acupuncture & Wellness 973-527-7978.
Super Foods for a Nutritious Diet
The health community has long praised the benefits of vitamins and nutrients derived from natural sources. For those looking to improve their health or take preventative measures, these 10 natural super foods can be incorporated into your daily diet to help support your health:
Green Tea – Armed with a special type of antioxidants called polyphenols, green tea can decrease plaque formed in the arteries and can fight prostate cancer.
Rosemary – Studies have shown this powerful spice can reduce the risk of stroke, as well as protect against Alzheimer’s disease.
Almonds – Full of plant sterols and amino acids, almonds can help lower high cholesterol and promote muscle growth. These handheld treats are also rich in vitamin E, which can protect skin from sun damage.
Fatty Fish – Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish such as salmon, flounder and sardines can lower the risk of heart disease.
Bananas – This easy, portable snack is loaded with essential potassium, which regulates the nervous system. Bananas also offer loads of vitamin B-6, which aids immunity and metabolism.
Whole Grains – These powerful body defenders have been known to boost immunity, protect against various cancers and reduce cholesterol.
Eggs – These energy-packed breakfast favorites contain a special type of protein that helps build muscle strength more than other proteins. When compared to other breakfast foods, eggs can also keep you feeling fuller longer with fewer calories and fat.
Spinach – Chock-full of magnesium, potassium and various vitamins and nutrients, spinach can prevent clogged arteries and protect against prostate and colon cancers.
Soy – This protein-packed food contains isoflavones, which can aid in treatment and prevention of prostate cancer. Also, research from the Food and Drug Administration shows that 25 grams per day can help lessen the risk of heart disease.
Dark Chocolate – Satisfy your sweet tooth and improve blood flow to the brain at the same time. Dark chocolate can also lower blood pressure and increase skin’s resistance to UV rays.
Find more health-conscious tips at eLivingToday.com. (Family Features)
Back to School Health Basics: A Guide to Female Health When Returning to Campus
Now that class is in session, early fall is a great time to focus on gynecological care. A gynecologist is a doctor that specializes in women’s health and reproductive capabilities. Below is a list of the services that gynecologists can provide to college age women returning to school.
Birth control: College is often the time that women begin to take birth control for the first time. Health classes and information that is obtained through commercials and media about birth control fail to present the wide range of birth control options. Birth control pill usage is the most common type of birth control method that women use besides condoms. Most birth control pills are a combination of both estrogen and progesterone and must be taken daily to prevent pregnancy. For those women to whom oral contraception is contraindicated other longer acting methods such as progesterone injections, intrauterine devices and subdermal implants (Nexplanon) can be used instead. These longer acting methods have greater patient compliance as well as increased protection against pregnancy. Depending on your medical history, your gynecologist can prescribe a birth control method that best addresses your medical needs.
Menstrual cycle management: Women in their teenage years are known to have significantly more painful and longer lasting menstrual periods then they have at any other point in their life. By taking a detailed patient history and discussing the severity of symptoms a physician can often help a patient achieve a more manageable and less uncomfortable menstrual cycle. Many patients are surprised to learn that their cycles can be significantly improved. Cyclic NSAID usage and hormonal contraception are two methods that assist patients with their uncomfortable menstrual cycles.
Sexually Transmitted Infection Screening: According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists “By grade 12, more then one half of females report having had sexual intercourse”. Unfortunately, many cases of STI’s are asymptomatic and this makes routine yearly screening absolutely essential for adequate health and maintenance. Bacterial infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhea can present long term health risks if they are allowed to go untreated for large periods of time. In addition, a gynecologist can discuss with the patient safer sex practices and ways to decrease the spread of STI’s in general.
Vaccinations: The HPV vaccine is one of the most effective vaccinations that is currently offered in the US. Human Papillomavirus is a virus most commonly associated with cervical cancer and with genital warts. The vaccine is offered to men and women from 9 years- 27 years old or younger to prevent the spread of HPV in the vaccinated individual and decrease both rates of cervical cancer and genital warts. The HPV vaccination is recommended to all women regardless of their sexual orientation. The time before a woman goes to college can be an excellent time for an HPV vaccination series. Most gynecologist off
ices have the HPV vaccines supplied in their office and would be happy to assist you with this.
The fall offers students heading back to campus an opportunity to focus on their gynecological health. Please reach out to your local gynecologist or primary care doctor for more information.
A ‘Meatless Monday’ Family Meal
Enjoying a meal with loved ones at the end of the day is a timeless tradition, but many families feel as though they’re constantly searching for ways to mix up the menu.
One trend gaining traction among home chefs is “meatless Mondays” in which classic dishes are made using substitutions for meat like veggies or grains. It’s a simple way to maintain nutritional value at the dinner table while putting a tasty twist on worn-out meals.
This Meatless Cheesy Burrito Bake can provide your family a flavorful way to skip the meat and make way for protein in the form of brown rice paired with bell peppers, onion and refried beans wrapped in wheat tortillas and topped with cheese, salsa and guacamole.
Find more creative family dinner inspiration at Culinary.net.
Quick, Nutritious Dishes to Enjoy Dairy Without the Discomfort
Quick, Nutritious Dishes to Enjoy Dairy Without the Discomfort
Dinnertime dishes loaded with nutrients help keep loved ones connected while refueling after busy days spent at work and school. Dairy foods – key ingredients in many at-home meals – provide nutrients for people of all ages to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds.
However, some bodies are unable to break down the sugar found in milk, known as lactose, which causes an upset stomach and a heavy, bloated feeling. Rather than avoiding dairy and missing out on beneficial nutrients, people with lactose intolerance can enjoy real dairy products that are naturally low in or don’t contain lactose without the stomachache with foods like:.
Lactose-free milk, which is real milk with the same 13 essential nutrients as regular milk
Hard and aged cheeses, such as cheddar, colby, Monterey Jack, Parmesan and Swiss
Yogurt with live and active cultures, which help break down lactose, making it easier to digest.
These easy-to-make meals offer lactose intolerance-friendly options for families seeking to keep milk on the menu. Because they all require an hour or less in the kitchen, they provide quick solutions for those hectic schedules without sacrificing taste or nutrition.
Visit MilkMeansMore.org to find more delicious dishes that fit a lactose intolerant meal plan
Chicken Cordon Bleu Kebabs
Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of “Rachel Cooks” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Skewers:
Nonstick cooking spray
2 chicken breasts (6 ounces each), cubed
1 ham steak (6 ounces), cubed
6 bamboo skewers (8 inches)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup lactose-free 2% milk
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
salt, to taste (optional)
pepper, to taste (optional)
To make skewers: Preheat broiler to 500 F. Line broiler pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Thread cubed chicken pieces and cubed ham pieces onto skewers.
In small bowl, combine Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black pepper, paprika and oil.
Brush mustard mixture on skewers.
Broil about 5 minutes, flip and cook 5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.
To make sauce: In small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Add Dijon mustard. Continue cooking 5 minutes, or until thick. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese, whisking until melted.
Add salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.
Serve chicken and ham kebabs with sauce.
NJ Starz
By Steve Sears
For Jack Wallace, it’s been two Winter Paralympic Games Team USA Sled Hockey gold medals in a row. His first was in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while the second was this past winter in Beijing, China, with a 5 – 0 whitewashing of Canada.
And recently, he finished 10th in the world representing the US National Para canoe spring kayak team at the world championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia. “I’m very happy about that,” he says.
Wallace originally grew up in both Franklin Lakes and Oakland, New Jersey. His mom and dad, John and Barbara, raised Jack and his two brothers, Matt and Mike, and one daughter, Colleen. “My mom actually went to Ramapo High School,” Wallace says, “and then me and all my siblings, we all went to Indian Hills. It’s a great part of the country to live in. I’ve gotten the opportunity to travel a lot. And you know, northern Jersey is a really, really unique spot, and I think it really set me up for success. Moving forward in my life, the education I got at Indian Hills got me into every college I applied for, and set me up for success at the college I eventually did go to, and that was the College of New Jersey.”
Like most kids, Wallace played a variety of sports growing up, but hockey became his favorite. “My older brother, he played hockey before I did. His idea of fun was to strap some pads on to me and throw me in a net in the driveway, so I would play goalie and he fired shots at me,” Wallace, a diehard New Jersey Devils fan, says with a laugh at the recollection. “I played organized ice hockey for a number of years, played roller hockey in my town, and I played street hockey with my friends. It’s just kind of a perfect mix between all the different sports, but it’s still super fast. It can be unbelievably brutal, very intense, but there’s still so much finesse and skill involved. I’m biased obviously, but I do think it’s one of the best sports out there to blend all the different assets that an athlete can use at their disposal.”
Wallace split his time between playing goalie and defense, and as a Devils rooter, he especially admired goalie, Martin Brodeur, and captain and defenseman, Scott Stevens. “I looked up to those guys a lot when I was a kid,” Wallace says. “It was more like players that I wanted to meet, and since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege to meet both of them. So that’s pretty fantastic. I think it’s just the mentality that they have. As far as Brodeur, he kind of has that crazy style where he’ll make the save by any means necessary, no matter how he has to move his body. And then Scottie Stevens is just absolutely tough as nails. One of the best shutdown defensemen ever, and what a lot of people don’t talk about is how many points he had, and how often he actually scored. He was known for his really big hits and being super tough on guys and not letting anyone get through the middle, but he actually put up some pretty decent numbers for a defenseman in his day, as well as being an unbelievable leader for that team and leading them to championships.”
It was in 2008 when Wallace suffered a life-altering injury. He explains. “We were up in Lake George for a family vacation. It was a yearly tradition to go up there and either rent a lake house, or that year what we did was we camped out. You can rent campsites out on islands in the middle of the lake. It’s fantastic, it’s so nice, and it’s such a great spot. I’ve had so many great memories, and there’s just one pretty bad one.” Wallace and his sister were waterskiing off of the same boat. At one point, the boat came between both and he ended up getting hit by it. “The propeller struck my right leg and severely damaged it to the point where once I got to the hospital, it needed to be amputated. That was a really, really tough time in my life. But the one thing is it makes you grow up really fast. When you go through something like that as a 10-year-old kid, you start worrying about very different things. As a normal 10-year-old kid when you’re in fifth grade or sixth grade, usually you’re not thinking about all your doctor’s appointments or about insurance or all that different stuff that comes into play. When I got thrust into that situation, having to rehab, having to learn how to do so many things again, having to go through those trials and tribulations, it really kind of changes the way you think and matures you much quicker.”
Now an amputee, he and his parents in 2009 learned of sled hockey, and discovered a place in Woodbridge, New Jersey that provided it. Wallace began playing for a club called New Jersey Freeze, and he was a member of the team Woodbridge Warriors. “It was unbelievable,” Wallace remembers. “My mom loves to tell the story. I had a smile from ear to ear. It was always my favorite sport, and I went up to her at the end of the first practice and I just said, ‘I’m back on the ice!’ Now that’s one of her favorite things to say.”
In 2010, one Woodbridge Warrior member would go on to snag a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver, Canada. Josh Pauls brought that medal back home and showed it to all the kids at the Woodbridge program. Wallace remembers the moment. “He showed it to me and my dad, and when we were holding it, my dad turned to me and said, ‘What do you think about that? You could win one of these one day.” John Wallace’s words would be prophetic – twice. “From that point on, that kind of became the goal in the back of my mind. Once I was in high school, it became a serious endeavor to make the development team, and then make the national team.” In 2013, Wallace was selected for the first US national development team, spent three years playing for them, and in 2016 was rostered on the US National Team.
Wallace’s first international competition game was against the Republic of Korea. “It was fantastic,” he remembers with excitement. “I had never played internationally before. I was a rookie on the team, so they weren’t really sure what to expect of me and I wasn’t really sure what to expect of myself. But it was an honor and a privilege to get out there for the first time. I had goosebumps putting on that jersey and getting on the ice with all those guys that I looked up to.”
His next big accomplishment and thrill was getting to go to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Korea. He was in Josh Pauls’ skates eight years later. “It was the dream for a long time, and to have it come to fruition, it was almost a full circle moment for me and my family,” Wallace says. “After having gone through so much uncertainty, especially in those early years, it was like I finally crested that mountain; I’d finally come around. And you know, I think they (his family) knew before then that I was okay, and I was going to be fine long term, but I think that was a big old stamp now saying that that (his accident and leg amputation) no longer affects me, I’m doing what I want to do. It was great to go there and not only to win, but to be able to share it with my family. I know how rare of an opportunity that is. They were in the building when I won and I got to celebrate with them after. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in Beijing, so I know how rare of an opportunity that is to be able to do, especially with how large of a group that came to Korea. I know a lot of other athletes aren’t as fortunate to have such a large group of people travel across the world, so I was super honored, and it was unbelievable.”
Wallace also proudly represented the United States in the 2019 Word Championships in Hungary – where he again won a gold medal – and this past winter when he and Team USA again topped the world at the Winter Paralympics. “Going into Beijing, we were training six hours a day for almost a year straight,” Wallace says. “It was a monumental step. It went exactly according to plan. We won the entire tournament by a margin of 30 goals, and I think one team scored one goal against us. We did our job before the tournament preparing. And that was the plan: to be the most productive team there. And we certainly were.”
Wallace, who enjoys playing guitar, is very happy about living currently in Nashville, Tennessee. But there are a few things this Jersey guy misses that Music City just doesn’t provide.
“The bagels and the pizza,” he says. “Those are the first two things I eat every time I come home.”
USGA Golf Museum and Library Holds More Than Just Golf History
By Steve Sears
Maggie Lagle has been the USGA (United States Golf Association) Museum and Library Historian for four and a half years, and her thoughts and emotions are the same each time she drives to work.
“I get excited walking in the beautiful historic house that John Russell Pope built,” Lagle says. “His architecture is just absolutely incredible. Even just walking up the driveway, you feel very excited. But then, just walking in and celebrating the history of the game – the very rich history – not only of the game itself, but the amazing people that have played the game over the last 125 years.”
The USGA Golf Museum and Library preserves and celebrates the history of golf, and fosters an appreciation of the game worldwide through collection stewardship, education and outreach. For the golf history buff, the facility is a treasure. Between 4,000 to 8,000 people annually enter through the doors and walk the halls of the oldest sports museum in the United States. “We predate Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame, by a couple of years,” says Lagle. “When you walk into the museum, you do have the Hall of Champions, which is that beautiful rotunda where we have all of the original USGA trophies, and where we celebrate each of our champions on bronze panels circling the room. But then we also have a really nice permanent gallery that tells the story of golf here in the United States, beginning in the late 19th century to the present day.” There are also individual rooms dedicated to golfing greats Bobby Jones, Mickey Wright, Arnold Palmer, and the newest addition, the Jack Nicklaus wing, which was added in 2015.
USGA Executive Committee member, Chicago’s George Blossom, Jr., suggested the idea of creating a golf museum. “At the time in 1935, there was very little space to store or display the artifacts,” Lagle explains. “What they did in the 1930s and 1940s is actually displayed a lot of the artifacts throughout the office space. There wasn’t an official area for the museum.” In July of 1950, the USGA purchased property in New York City, where they were able to dedicate a room specifically for displaying golf balls, etchings, and photographs, and similar articles pertaining to the popular sport. The USGA purchased 62 Somerset County, New Jersey acres in 1972 and relocated from New York City, and the three-story home that John Russell Pope built in
1919 is now dedicated specifically to the museum. “The main level of the museum is what the public has access to, and between 2005 and 2008, the USGA Golf Museum and Library added 22,000 square feet of archival storage as well as exhibit space,” Lagle says.
Only about 5% of the museum’s inventory is actually displayed. The museum also has artifacts and items that are in a climate-controlled facility below the main floor, with well over 750,000 photographs and 100,000 library items – and much of it, but not all, are USGA related. “We have comic books and sheet music, we have children’s books, cookbooks, a lot of really, really cool things in the library, including over 35,000 scorecards,” Lagle says. In addition, among the items below the main floor are Amelia Earhart’s golf bag. “It’s one of our really special artifacts we have in storage.”
The USGA Museum and Library also offers its Pynes Putting Course for visitors, a nine-hole course where each hole is a par two. Modeled after the Himalayas putting course in Saint Andrews, Scotland, museum goers have the opportunity to use replica clubs and balls and putt, enjoying some link time.
The USGA Golf Museum and Library is always looking to expand its collection. Lagle explains. “Right now, our priority is to really celebrate those diverse stories, including the artifacts, maybe from the United Golfers Association, and black organizations and black golfers, including Charlie Sifford and Lee Elder. Also, there’s always the need and the want especially to really build up the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), items maybe
from the 13 founders, including Patty Berg or Shirley Spork. We love telling the stories of Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, but we’d really love to continue building the collection just to celebrate those more diverse stories that most people aren’t familiar with.
The USGA Golf Museum and Library is located at 77 Liberty Corner Road in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.usga.org/history/visit-the-museum.html.
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In the beginning of September of 1971, I turned 18. And also, in the early part of September, I began my studies at County College of Morris. At the time, CCM did not have the number of buildings that it now has. It was a beautiful campus and all of the professors that I had, were very dedicated to the fine art of teaching.
I had signed up for a tennis course. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, beginning at 8:00 sharp my tennis class would begin. There was a young woman in my class, Teresa, whom I became good friends with. It was a most strange time for me. Because I was still dating my high school sweetheart, Penny Lancaster.
Penny and I had began dating, the summer of 1969, when I had just finished my sophomore year at Boonton High School. Our parents were both members of the Trailmates Chapter of the National Campers and Hikers Association. About twice a month, the members of this club would go camping at a New Jersey state park. Some of their favorite places to camp included Swartswood, Stokes, and Allaire State Parks.
Penny was a year younger than me. So, when I began my freshman year of college, Penny was a senior at Eastside High School in Paterson. Penny and I were best friends. We both enjoyed writing poetry, we were both avid readers, and Penny was always encouraging me to put my feelings and thoughts down on paper. Penny was an important person in my coming of age, in my last two years at Boonton High School.
But now I was developing a close friendship with Teresa. After our tennis class was over, Teresa and I would go to the college cafeteria and have breakfast together. It was all such a quaint and charming friendship. However, it left me feeling very guilty and confused, for I was developing heart-felt feelings for Teresa. And, sadly, Penny and I were finding that we had less and less time to see each other. For at the time, I was attending CCM full time and working 29 hours a week at the A&P.
gotten a job as a lifeguard at the Paterson YMCA. Penny was a great swimmer, while I was at best, a mediocre swimmer.
In June of 1972, I completed my first year of college. Penny graduated, with high honors, from Eastside High School. That summer, Penny pretty much only talked about looking forward to attending Rutgers University in September. She had become more and more obsessed with an immense love for life deep within the ocean. We found ourselves talking less and less about the fine art of writing poetry.
In September of 1972, Penny began attending Rutgers University. We would write each other, but within a couple of months, our letters to each other became further and further apart. It was in the very month of September of 1972, that I did see Teresa in the student center. We sat and talked for a short time. Teresa talked and talked about the wonderful boy she had met during the summer. There was a certain sadness that filled my heart when I saw a spark in her Teresa’s eyes as she talked about her new boyfriend. Part of me deeply regrated never having asked Teresa for her phone number, when we were close friends, the year before.
Sometimes people come into our life for a season and a reason. When I was in high school, I was painfully shy. Penny helped me to overcome my shyness. She encouraged me to join the staff of my high school newspaper. When I began my studies at CCM, new people began to come into my life. Sadly, between attending CCM, doing homework, and working at the A&P, there was less and less time to see Penny.
Hold dear to the friends in your life. But know that sometimes, there comes a time when the best gift you can give a friend, is to let them go and move on to new vistas in their life. It isn’t easy. And, yes, it does hurt. But truly, sometimes people come into our life for a very specific purpose. And sadly, when they have fulfilled that purpose, they may need to move on and no longer be a close friend. It’s just the way life is sometimes.
Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: Beloved Friendships.
Local Songwriter Adds to the Morristown Area Music Scene
By Evan Wechman
New Jersey’s own Bobby Syvarth used to play almost every night at the small but intimate venues in Morristown. He dreamed of being a worldwide sensation like his idols James Taylor and Paul Simon. He would play all night into the wee hours of the morning, then after a few hours of sleep, drag himself into a full-time office job. He was in his early 20’s at this time.
Fast forward and Syvarth is now doing things a bit differently, but still contributing greatly to the Morristown music scene. Older and wiser, Syvarth is not trying to be the next James Taylor anymore. Instead, he works a full-time job as a paralegal in the music and media industry.
The locals will still find him playing events on weekends for causes close to him, but his focus has shifted. “I think as a songwriter putting out original music is one of my unique contributions. There’s a lot of cover or tribute bands and I play in bars where I do covers too. But I think my real contribution is original music that people seem to like,” he said.
Syvarth, who has been playing in the area for about two decades, is touring the most popular venues in Morristown and the entire county promoting his new original album, “Silver Lake Boulevard.”
This five-song album was written by Syvarth and combines many elements from his favorite music genres. “I’m coming out of that Grateful Dead, Fish, Dave Mathews, John Mayer kind of sound where you bring a little more jazz influence into the songs as well,” he said.
His tastes are varied and deep. Syvarth loves the acoustic rock sound of Paul Simon but is also extremely fond of jazz musician Bobby McFerrin. Even though Syvarth jokingly admits people laugh when they learn of his love for McFerrin due to his success of the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”, in the 1980’s, he remains firm that he would love to play alongside the jazz great one day.
“He is one of the greatest of all time, so he has been a huge inspiration for me,” Syvarth said. The local songwriter has even recorded covers of McFerrin’s songs on Spotify and believes jazz musicians are more well versed than musicians from other genres
Syvarth believes in staying loyal to the musicians who have helped him succeed and believes in giving back to the community as well. He has played at fundraisers for the benefit of the environment and has participated in raising funds for breast cancer awareness, most notably at Morristown’s Horseshoe Tavern.
Syvarth, although the songwriter for the album, is fully aware the music he creates is a collaborative effort. He stated that he is extremely appreciative of the knowledge he has been given by many others. He did want to express how bitter-sweet the production of his work has been.
He had the privilege of playing with Rick Chamberlain, the former principal trombonist for the New York City Ballet, who unfortunately lost his life to cancer a short time ago. “The album was the last thing he recorded and it’s meaningful to me as he was always very generous towards me. This project was the last time I had a chance to record with him,” he said.
For more information on Syvarth, visit www.bobbytime.com.
