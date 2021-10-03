A Bite-Sized, Bacon-Flavored Appetizer

Imagine a sparkling tray full of delicious hors d’oeuvres is placed within easy reaching distance. You extend your arm forward and pick just one single appetizer out of the array of colorful cuisine. It’s creamy and soft, yet crunchy and savory. It was nearly the perfect bite. Your mouth is watering and your eyes open wide. You look down at your hand. The remnants of a bite-sized mushroom is in pieces across your palm. A smile stretches across your face following the flow of the napkin.

This is what guests can feel as they enter your house with a delightful nosh like Blue Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms. This recipe uses fresh ingredients and is baked until melted together to create an appetizer no partygoer will forget.

It’s got chunks of blue cheese, fresh chives, crisp onions, earthy mushrooms and, of course, bacon. You can’t forget the bacon.

This perfectly mixed snack is something nearly everyone can enjoy. From little ones loving the bacon bits on top to the hard-to-impress visitors, this dish screams bite-size perfection for all.

These mushrooms are easy to make and a light bite for anyone looking for a quick snack. It’s so easy to make for a big hungry crowd as it yields 24 servings. Need more snacks? Double it and get the party started with a delicious finger food that will melt in your mouth.

Make your party appetizers something to talk about. Just don’t talk with your mouth full!

Find more recipes for party hosts, families and scrumptious appetizers at Culinary.net.

Blue Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

24 large fresh portabello mushrooms

1 carton (8oz) spreadable chive and onion cream cheese

1 cup (4oz) crumbled blue cheese

4 green onions, chopped

2 garlic cloved, minced

3/4 cup bacon bits, divided

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove stems from mushrooms and place mushrooms on greased (or parchment paper) baking pan. Mix cream cheese, blue cheese, onions, garlic and 1/4 cup bacon bits in a small bowl. Spoon cream cheese mixture into mushroom caps. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

Note: Recipe adapted from Taste of Home