A Friendly Reminder of Veterans Events in December

We are 17 days away from Wreaths Across America Day

and we would love to see you at one of our convoy stops or Arlington National Cemetery!

Tuesday, December 7th will be the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Saturday, December 11

7:07 AM Sunrise Service at West Quoddy Headlight*, Lubec, MAINE

Breakfast Served at Sue’s Conscook Bay Cafe

1:00-3:00 PM History and Hospitality House Open House, Columbia Falls

4:00 PM Mobile Education Exhibit set up at Narraguagus High School, Harrington, MAINE – open to the public

Sunday, December 12

7:45AM Escort Leaves Narraguagus High School, Harrington, MAINE

Escort will be traveling Southwest on US-1

Brief Stop at Hancock Church

8:00 AM Mobile Education Exhibit set up at Maine Coast Mall

9:00 AM Arrive at Maine Coast Mall*, Ellsworth, MAINE

Escort will be traveling US-1 to High St. in Belfast. Then following ME-137 W to 202 W in Albion and continue on ME – 137 W to Winslow.

12:15 PM Arrive at VFW Post #8835, Winslow, MAINE

Escort will take US-202 S and ME-27 to Fowle Hill Rd. in Wiscasset

3:00 PM Arrive at Wiscasset Speedway*, Wiscasset, MAINE

Mobile Education Exhibit set up Speedway at 12:00 PM – open to the public

Escort will travel from Federal St. to Main St. and follow US-1 to Veranda St. in Portland

5:45 PM Arrive at Cheverus High School, Portland, MAINE

8:15 PM Arrive at Ocean Gateway, Portland

Monday, December 13 – U.S. National Guard Birthday

7:45 AM Leave Ocean Gateway

Escort will take Ocean Gateway Pier to Commercial St. and travel over the Veterans Memorial Bridge toward US-1 S to Kittery. Take the ME-236 exit form US-1/US-1 BYP S. From there, the escort will travel on ME-236 N to State Rd. in Eliot.

10:15 AM Arrive at Eliot Fire Department, 1323 State Rd., Eliot, MAINE

1:30 PM Arrive at Merrimack American Legion, 43 Baboosic Rd., NEW HAMPSHIRE

5:00 PM Arrive at Carl W. Dassaint VFW Post, 40 Black Mountain Rd., Brattleboro, VERMONT

Mobile Education Exhibit set up 2 PM – open to the public

Tuesday, December 14

7:30 AM Leave Hannaford lot in Brattleboro, VT

10:00 AM Arrive at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, NEW YORK

Mobile Education Exhibit set up Community College at 8 AM – open to the public

2:30 PM Arrive at Monroe-Woodbury High School, 155 Dunderberg Rd., Central Valley, NEW YORK

5:15 PM Arrive at Passaic County Technical Institute, 45 Reinhardt Rd., Wayne, NEW JERSEY

Mobile Education Exhibit set up 3 PM – open to the public

Wednesday, December 15

9:30 AM Arrive at Sayreville War Memorial High School, 820 Washington Rd., Parlin, NEW JERSEY

11:30 AM Arrive at Vietnam Veterans Memorial*, 1 Memorial Ln., Holmdel, NEW JERSEY

Mobile Education Exhibit set up Memorial 8 AM – open to the public

3:15PM Arrive at NRX Logistics, 1 Advantage Court, Bordertown, NEW JERSEY

Thursday, December 16

8:15 AM Leave Bordentown, NJ

9:30 AM Arrive at Guardian of the Defenders Monument*, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DELAWARE

12:00 PM Arrive at St. Mark’s High School, 2501 Pike Creek Rd., Wilmington, DELAWARE

2:15 PM Arrive at Delaware Volunteer Hose Co., 27 W. Green St., Middletown, DELAWARE

5:30 PM Arrive at American Legion Post 278 Kent Island, 800 Romancoke Rd. Stevensville, MARYLAND

Friday, December 17

9:15 AM Convoy lines road in front of American Legion

12:00 PM Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Wreath Laying* (limited to 25 guests)

12:00 PM Vietnam Wall / Korean Memorial / WWI & WWII Memorials*

Private Event 5:30-9:30 PM in Arlington, VA

Saturday, December 18 – NATIONAL WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY! (and the 30th anniversary of the first wreaths laid at Arlington National Cemetery.)

8:00 AM Gates Open, Wreath Laying Commences

10:30 AM Wreath Laying Ceremony at JFK

11:30 AM Wreath Laying Ceremony at U.S.S. Maine

12:00 PM Wreath Laying Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown

Thursday, December 23 – The last WAA Veterans Radio Roundtable for healing

https://wreathsacrossamerica. org/pages/19520/News/687/? relatedId=0