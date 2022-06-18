A Most Memorable June Afternoon: To Climb A Mountain

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Sometimes we think that the truly great monuments of nature, the magnificent natural architectures of God’s infinite wisdom, are proudly shining in some foreign land. But in reality, truly breath-taking trophies of beauty and splendor often lie in our own backyards, our own small towns, and neighborhoods. Such a valuable lesson came to me, one day in late June of 1967.

In June of 1967, two landmark events occurred in my life. First, I graduated from Chapel Hill School in Lincoln Park. And, secondly, I climbed atop the ragged, rugged cliffside of Steinhauser Mountain, most likely the highest point in all of Lincoln Park.

Steinhauser Mountain is sandwiched between Pine Brook Road and Boonton Turnpike. It is a very tall, towering precipice, basically running perpendicular between the earth and the sky. I remember that Steinhauser Mountain seemed to be at least three stories high. It was filled with jagged rocks, and amazingly, all kinds of greenery and even saplings grew from pockets of dirt that filled in the rocky crevices. Steinhauser Mountain was named after the family who once owned the land.

It was in late June of 1967, while visiting my good friend Stuart Steinhauser, that I faced the seemingly insurmountable Steinhauser Mountain. Stu and I had both just graduated from Chapel Hill School. We had been good pals since the first grade.

I had never climbed Steinhauser Mountain. But it often would call me, tease me, and it seemed as though the winds that blew through the thistle and saplings that clung to its side, often spoke to me. Daring me to attempt the climb to its high plateau.

Stu had a most incredible tree fort near Steinhauser Mountain. The flooring and sides were built from thick tree limbs. I remember many times, sitting upon that high platform, looking out to Steinhauser Mountain while talking to Stu, and at the same time, I would daydream of finding the courage to climb Steinhauser Mountain all the way to the top, to its monumental lookout point.

I remember it all so well, as if it was yesterday. It was 55 years ago, but it all seems like it was yesterday. It was that profound a memory for me. Stu and I stood at the very foot of the phenomenal Steinhauser Mountain. At 13, it seemed to be as high as the Empire State Building. The rocky, craggy, ruggedly steep mountainside seemed to call me in a most luring and temping way.

I inwardly shook with fear, my heart trembled, as Stu said to me, “today’s the day, Richie! Let’s climb ‘er to the top!”

“I don’t know Stu, maybe another day,” I replied to my old friend, with a slight tremble in my voice.

“Come on, Richie, you can do it!” Stu said to me, hiding his own inward fear.

“Okay, I guess we can give it a try,” I said to Stu.

And so, we began the arduous climb up the steep, challenging, ragged cliff edge, filled with perilous rocks jutting out all throughout the mountainside wall. I was doing all so well, in the beginning of our climb. Side by side, Stu and I held onto the base of saplings jutting out from the cliffside. We found nooks and crannies of jutting rocks to use for handles to thrust ourselves two or three feet upward.

It was at the halfway point that I made the big mistake of looking downward. At the foot of Steinhauser Mountain lied several beds of solid rock. A fall would mean serious injury, to land upon those hard boulders at the base of Steinhauser Mountain. It could even mean death.

Fear overtook me. At was a deep, trembling fear that left me unable to move my arms and legs. I remember Stu looking over to me and shouting to me, “Richie, don’t be scared, you can do it!”

“I don’t know Stu. I think I’m going to climb back down,” I shakingly replied to my old friend.

“Look, Richie, we’re at the halfway point! You can do it! I know you can!” Stu called out to me.

And right then and there, I prayed for God to take the fear from my heart, to give me the courage to continue the upward climb. I don’t know exactly what happened, but the fear did leave my heart. And, once again, I was able to move my arms and legs and continue the treacherous upward climb.

Stu and I did make it to the top of Steinhauser Mountain that June afternoon, way back in 1967. The view was absolutely breath taking. I could see for miles and miles. There all around me were the roads and homes and little shops of my beloved hometown. It was a most wonderful and magnificent moment in time.

Fear can immobilize us. It can rob us of the quest to be adventurous, to be bold, to take courageous steps in life. In the Holy Bible, Isaiah 41:10 reads, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

If you believe in a Divine One, and you are in fear of anything, pray for God to take the fear from your heart. Pray for God to fill your heart with courage and confidence. As my good friend Stuart Steinhauser told me, 55 years ago, “you can do it!”

