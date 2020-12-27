A Special Sweet-Tart Treat for the Holidays

(Family Features) All kinds of holiday celebrations, whether with immediate family or joining loved ones virtually, can be made better with sweet treats that add special meaning to the occasion. Including fresh fruit in your treat can make it an even tastier take on seasonal tradition.

For example, fresh California grapes are available into January and are perfect for the holiday season. Enjoy them as a fresh, healthy snack or side dish, or as an ingredient to add taste and visual appeal to recipes to make the season feel special.

This Grape Frangipane Tart offers a simple solution when your sweet tooth calls for a dish to share with family. Everyday ingredients likely already in your pantry combine with fresh grapes for a sweet-tart twist worthy of the holidays.

Find more holiday dessert recipes at grapesfromcalifornia.com.

Grape Frangipane Tart

Servings: 10

1 tart pastry, single crust (10 inches)

3 1/2 cups red or black seedless California grapes

2 ounces almond paste

1 large egg

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 pinch salt

confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Line 10-inch tart pan with pastry. Arrange grapes snugly in decorative rings in pastry. With electric mixer, combine almond paste, egg, sugar, butter, flour and salt until smooth to create frangipane. Carefully spread over arranged grapes and bake 35 minutes until tart is golden brown and cooked through.

When tart is cool, remove from pan and dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Nutritional information per serving: 151 calories; 2 g protein; 8 g fat; 46% calories from fat; 19 g carbohydrates; 34 mg cholesterol; .8 g fiber; 86 mg sodium.