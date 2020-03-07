A Taste for Good Coming to Morristown

DAWN Center for Independent Living (DAWNcil) invites the public to attend an evening of food and fun on Monday, March 23, 2020. The event, “A Taste for Good,” is a charitable fundraiser all proceeds of which will benefit the programs and services for individuals with disabilities and their families provided by DAWNcil, a Denville-based serving Morris, Warren, Sussex, and Somerset counties.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, 3 Speedwell Ave., Morristown, and will offer an evening of tastings featuring the cuisine of local restaurants, while sampling fine wines, local craft beers, and hard liquor. Local eateries participating will include South and Pine American Eatery, Chef Fredy’s Table, Eclectic Grill, Mayhem Sandwiches, Pomodoro and others. Beverages will be provided by Four Seasons Wine & Liquor.

There will be a live 50/50 raffle and Tricky Tray with prizes ranging in value from $100 – $2,500. All attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass and a souvenir tote bag. Cost is $75 per person. Tickets are available online at EventBrite, www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-for-good-tickets-93513644829.

DAWNcil provides supports to persons with disabilities throughout their lifespan so they can achieve their highest level of independence in the community of their choosing. For more information, call 973-625-1940, ext. 210, or visit www.dawncil.org.