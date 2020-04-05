A Taste of Home: A Fundraiser to Benefit St. Peter’s Orphanage

St. Peter’s Orphanage is thrilled to announce Chef Tim Schafer will be hosting “A Taste of Home” Monday, April 20 at the Madison Hotel in Morristown.

St. Peter’s Orphanage is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization established in 1864, to care for children left homeless following the Civil War. Over time, the orphanage transitioned to a residential treatment home for adolescent boys, whose parents, for a variety of reasons are unable to care for them. The atmosphere is truly non-institutional, and more like a large family. The exceptional quality of care our young men receive would not be possible without continued support from our community.

Please join us and over 20 of the finest local eateries who will be showcasing their succulent fare, while our guests enjoy live entertainment and peruse tricky tray baskets.

All proceeds will benefit the young men who call St. Peter’s Orphanage home.

We hope you will join us for a savory and meaningful evening.

To purchase tickets or for more information please contact us directly or visit our website www.stpetersorphanage.org.