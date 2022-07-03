A Test Email

Click on the ad to enlarge it or click here to go to the website Teeth Whitening re you looking to brighten your smile? There are many options to whiten your teeth. This article will provide you with some of the key features to consider, and details you should know. First, understand that it is the enamel of your teeth that changes color. Enamel is the hard outer layer of your teeth. The thicker the enamel, the greater the color change. The thinner the enamel, the less the color change. This is why the upper teeth have a greater change in color, and lower front teeth do not. Also, the necks of all teeth have less enamel, while the tips of teeth have more. Hence, you will see more change at the tips and not as much at the gumline. Fillings and crowns will not change color. Therefore, depending on how much these restorations stand out after whitening, you may choose to change them. A number of whitening systems have just an “in-office” component. This means you go to the dentist for one visit, and the process is performed over one hour while you sit in the chair. Unfortunately, we have found a high level of patient dissatisfaction with this, due to increased sensitivity / pain, and a quickly-fading result. Read More Click on the ad to enlarge it or click here to go to the website Not All Headaches are Created Equal Amost everyone has experienced a headache, at some point in their life, to varying degrees. In fact, roughly 45 million Americans suffer from Headaches each year. In today’s world, most people reach into the medicine cabinet for one of the various pain relievers to alleviate their head pain. But what happens when that doesn’t work? Or, the headaches become more frequent and more painful? Some get headaches so often and so painful, they even take prescription drugs with side effects and no avail. But have you ever stopped to think, “What is causing my headache?” Headaches and more severe headaches, known as Migraines, can be caused by various triggers including foods, chemicals or preservatives in foods, allergens in the environment, chemicals in cleaning products or herbicides/pesticides, sinus congestion, tension in the neck or jaw, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress, and the list goes on… Sometimes the cause is completely unknown and with no relief the patient can be left hopeless, debilitated and in pain. An assessment by an Acupuncturist can often identify and treat imbalances (that are causing the headaches) that are unknown to the patient previously. In Chinese Medicine not all headaches are created equally. Rather, during an assessment, we evaluate the individual patient on many levels to determine their exact symptoms (i.e Is the headache frontal? One sided? Behind the eyes? Is there nausea? Frequency and intensity of pain?….) and if there are any triggers. Read More Click on the ad to enlarge it or click here to go to the website Great Meadows Confirmation Teacher Turns Author By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer things usher in a sense of gratitude and duty better than an encounter with people in far less fortunate positions than ours. This is exactly what happened to Brian David Young, teacher of Confirmation classes at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Great Meadows, when he was a young man. “It was Christmastime and I was in a youth group at that age and we took a trip into the city to see these mentally ill teenagers that were living in the Bowery,” he recalls. “The place was right next to a New York City chapter of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang, and the Bowery was filthy, nothing like today. We had brought them bars of soap wrapped in cloth, one for each of the kids there. I was so embarrassed to be giving them what I saw as a meager gift.” What happened next is something that Young has never forgotten. “I was so embarrassed to be giving these poor kids such meager gifts, but when they received the soaps, each of them beamed with such joy,” he recalls. “I was now even more embarrassed than I was before, but embarrassed for having thought that this was a meager gift, and that they might reject it.” From that day on, it became quite clear for Young that he had to get involved and give back somehow. It is a promise he has kept, entering his tenth straight year as Confirmation teacher at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, and writing a book: 8 Streets to Christ: The Evidence for God and the Street Map to Heaven, published in October, 2021. Every penny of the proceeds this book makes will go to the poor. Read More Click on the ad to enlarge it or click here to go to the website