A Test Email

|
|
|
|
|
|
Please visit www.iwantmypaper.com
to continue receiving your paper Via Email each month
Click on each ad to enlarge and also visit their websites!!
Where you see the Video Icon they have a video for you to see
|
It’s a Wild Ride for Hackettstown Marathon Runner
|
|
|
|
By Jillian Risberg
t’s that 30 to 40-second high you get when you cross the finish line and the thought, ‘ awesome, when can I go again.’ With 25 marathons under her belt — Dr. Zina Cappiello knows that feeling well. “You feel exhausted but proud and exhilarated,” the podiatrist says. “It’s addictive.” She loves to travel and has been to almost all the continents — Europe and Asia, Middle East, South America. It’s how she spends much of her free or vacation time. And it was Cappiello’s segue into marathon running. She finished her first at 30-years-old in Chicago.The next year she ran Philadelphia and New York, and kept going.
“I completed: Delaware, Rhode Island, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, New
|
|
|
|
|
Eleven hugely deserving individuals were inducted into the Hackettstown Area Senior Hall of Fame at a gala luncheon on May 11 at David’s Country Inn in Hackettstown. Recognized for their positive impacts on the community, the honorees were given special Hall of Fame pins and State Citations from the Senate and Assembly, as well as other gifts. Over 170 people attended the event. The new inductees are, in front, L-R, Octavia Brown, Bob Moore, Annette Munley, Ethel Conry and Kelly Simonetti. In back, L-R, Ernie Maso, Steve Somers, Barbara Morgan, George Paffendorf, Robert Jones, and Ray Nisivoccia.
|
Money Saving Coupons, Click and print
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Did You Know?
Do-it-yourself devotees cite a desire to save money as their primary motivator when attempting DIY home improvements. A survey of more than 1,000 homeowners from the insurance provider Clovered found that 85 percent of respondents indicated a chance to save money as their top reason for attempting a DIY home improvement project. The chance to save money was an even greater motivator for homeowners than the opportunity to improve (79 percent) or repair (66 percent) their homes. Those savings can be significant because homeowners won’t have to pay labor costs, which the renovation experts at BobVila.com note can cost anywhere from $20 to $150 per hour per laborer. Though the cost savings of DIY can be hard to resist, homeowners considering a DIY renovation are urged to make an honest assessment of their skills before attempting a project on their own.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teeth Whitening
re you looking to brighten your smile? There are many options to whiten your teeth. This article will provide you with some of the key features to consider, and details you should know.
First, understand that it is the enamel of your teeth that changes color. Enamel is the hard outer layer of your teeth. The thicker the enamel, the greater the color change. The thinner the enamel, the less the color change. This is why the upper teeth have a greater change in color, and lower front teeth do not. Also, the necks of all teeth have less enamel, while the tips of teeth have more. Hence, you will see more change at the tips and not as much at the gumline. Fillings and crowns will not change color. Therefore, depending on how much these restorations stand out after whitening, you may choose to change them.
A number of whitening systems have just an “in-office” component. This means you go to the dentist for one visit, and the process is performed over one hour while you sit in the chair. Unfortunately, we have found a high level of patient dissatisfaction with this, due to increased sensitivity / pain, and a quickly-fading result.
|
Not All Headaches are Created Equal
|
Amost everyone has experienced a headache, at some point in their life, to varying degrees. In fact, roughly 45 million Americans suffer from Headaches each year. In today’s world, most people reach into the medicine cabinet for one of the various pain relievers to alleviate their head pain. But what happens when that doesn’t work? Or, the headaches become more frequent and more painful? Some get headaches so often and so painful, they even take prescription drugs with side effects and no avail. But have you ever stopped to think, “What is causing my headache?” Headaches and more severe headaches, known as Migraines, can be caused by various triggers including foods, chemicals or preservatives in foods, allergens in the environment, chemicals in cleaning products or herbicides/pesticides, sinus congestion, tension in the neck or jaw, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress, and the list goes on… Sometimes the cause is completely unknown and with no relief the patient can be left hopeless, debilitated and in pain. An assessment by an Acupuncturist can often identify and treat imbalances (that are causing the headaches) that are unknown to the patient previously.
In Chinese Medicine not all headaches are created equally. Rather, during an assessment, we evaluate the individual patient on many levels to determine their exact symptoms (i.e Is the headache frontal? One sided? Behind the eyes? Is there nausea? Frequency and intensity of pain?….) and if there are any triggers.
|
Great Meadows Confirmation Teacher Turns Author
|
By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer
things usher in a sense of gratitude and duty better than an encounter with people in far less fortunate positions than ours. This is exactly what happened to Brian David Young, teacher of Confirmation classes at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Great Meadows, when he was a young man.
“It was Christmastime and I was in a youth group at that age and we took a trip into the city to see these mentally ill teenagers that were living in the Bowery,” he recalls. “The place was right next to a New York City chapter of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang, and the Bowery was filthy, nothing like today. We had brought them bars of soap wrapped in cloth, one for each of the kids there. I was so embarrassed to be giving them what I saw as a meager gift.” What happened next is something that Young has never forgotten.
“I was so embarrassed to be giving these poor kids such meager gifts, but when they received the soaps, each of them beamed with such joy,” he recalls. “I was now even more embarrassed than I was before, but embarrassed for having thought that this was a meager gift, and that they might reject it.”
From that day on, it became quite clear for Young that he had to get involved and give back somehow. It is a promise he has kept, entering his tenth straight year as Confirmation teacher at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, and writing a book: 8 Streets to Christ: The Evidence for God and the Street Map to Heaven, published in October, 2021. Every penny of the proceeds this book makes will go to the poor.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Great Meadows Confirmation Teacher Turns Author
Deconstructing the book, in a nutshell, Young explains:
“The book explains the faith using images, maps, and diagrams, and it answers life’s three most important questions: Does God exist? Why am I here on earth? How do I get to Heaven?”
Young identifies his ideal reader as a young person, someone in their teens or early twenties, young people that are still moldable, still have room to receive the message he is presenting. Expanding from that, however, he assures us that the ideal reader is really anybody who wishes to take a good, long look at their faith and take it more seriously.
In the meantime, Young will continue teaching his Confirmation classes and readying up for his youth ministry come fall. He looks forward to connecting with the young people he teaches, and with his readers.
Copies of 8 Streets to Christ: Evidence for God and the Street Map to Heaven are available via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and also on Young’s own website: brianyoung.charity.
|
Drakestown United Methodist Church’s Friendship Hall Helps People in Need
|
|
|
|
by Elsie Walker
he sign on the building says Friendship Hall. The building is aptly named as it is home to two outreaches the Drakestown United Methodist Church does for the community. Its hall is the home to the church’s food pantry and is a meeting place for Alcoholic Anonymous groups and an Overeaters Anonymous group. The church and its hall are located a 6 Church Road in Hackettstown.
The Drakestown United Methodist Food Pantry is open twice a month: the second Saturday of a month from 11am – 1pm and the last Monday of a month from 2pm – 4pm. There are three church members, Hazel Shue, Frank Kildren, and Sharon Kidder, all of Budd Lake, who primarily do the pantry ministry. The church’s pastor is Rev. John Callanan.
Callanan noted that while the majority of the items are non-perishable (canned soup, vegetables, spaghetti, ravioli, etc.), the pantry has quite a range depending on the season and month. For example, around Easter, there were frozen turkeys. At other times, there may be frozen chicken or sausage. Also, in season, the pantry gets donations of certain types of fresh vegetables and fruit. The church has a relationship with one farmer and also gets farm vegetables through its collaboration with the Interfaith Food Pantry of Long Valley and through the Mount Olive Community Garden. Also, through its collaboration with the Interfaith Food Pantry of Long Valley, the church’s pantry gets bread and rolls.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hackettstown’s Kincaid, Budd Lake’s Defeo Joins Kinderhook for Vasa Park Show June 25
When Don Kincaid takes the stage, the New Jersey native brings the flavor of Texas with him.
Kincaid, who grew up in New Jersey, spent time in Texas where he pursued his music endeavors, and has now lived in Hackettstown for several years. Texas, though, remains a big part of his heart and his musical style.
Kincaid has been playing guitar, writing and singing his own material for a long time and it all came together with his first CD. Part Americana, part country, “Whiskey and Women” has received accolades near and far.
On Saturday June 25, Don Kincaid & The Wait is part of a show at Vasa Park in Budd Lake that features NJ country-rock icons Kinderhook as the headliner, and local favorite, Budd Lake’s Kevin Defeo as the opener. Doors for this outdoor show under the Vasa Pavilion open at 4:30 with music starting at 5. Tickets for the show are just $15 per person, cash only at the door. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Coolers are not permitted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mike Arakelian Takes Over as Head Football Coach at Hackettstown High School
By Steve Sears
It’s a first-time head coaching job for Mike Arakelian, and he knows there’s history involved with Hackettstown High School Tigers football.
“Part of my job now is learning that history, and talking to people that have been here,” Arakelian says, who has some experience in Hackettstown because he formerly lived in neighboring Liberty. However, he’s also seen – “lived” perhaps is a better word – the gridiron battles. “My father coached at Somerville for a long time, back in the old Skyland (Conference) when Hackettstown used to be in that conference. I remember being a little kid and being a ball boy, going to games in Hackettstown, or remember them playing at Somerville, and I’m aware as an outsider playing against Hackettstown while also at Hanover Park and Morris Catholic. I certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for the confidence that you always saw out of the players, and it was always a great community atmosphere anytime I was at a game at Hackettstown.”
Arakelian held an initial meeting with prospective Tiger players and their parents on Monday evening, May 2nd. “It was just to get my face out there and meet everybody, kind of an informal meeting,” he says. “I gave a presentation, just a little background on where I’m from, and it was more of a time to kind of just walk around and shake people’s hands and introduce myself to the players and the parents there so we can all kind of initially get to know each other.”
|
150-Acre Christian Retreat Center, Outside Long Valley,
Ideal Place for Inner Renewal
By Alexander Rivero
High atop of Schooley’s Mountain, within the Hunterdon, Morris, and Warren county triangle, right outside Long Valley and Califon, there is a spacious, green sprawl of land called Liebenzell Retreat Ministries that caters to groups interested in growing and experiencing inner transformation through Jesus Christ. The center, operating as a non-profit organization, is in a beautiful, natural environment covering 150 acres in northwestern New Jersey. With two main housing units, a full dining facility with chef, game room, playground, a chapel and a full lounge room, swimming pool and a load of other excellent amenities, the Christian-based Liebenzell is very much a self-contained universe.
Typical groups vary, but all come for a spiritual renewal, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
“A group would want to come here for one or two nights,” says Patrice Schaffer, Guest Relations Manager at Liebenzell. “We have men’s groups, women’s groups. Schools, youth groups. Summertime programs. Young adult programs. We have cultures of all varieties coming in, many of them at regular intervals throughout the year.”
|
|
|
|
Local Band Returns with Over 100 Performance
Dates in 2022
By Steve Sears
Cassidy Rain and Bryan Schroeder decided in 2016 to form a band. Six years later, The Outcrops are one of the more popular musical groups in northern New Jersey.
“We were just trying to have some fun,” Rain says of the early days, “and it has gone on from there.”
The music of The Outcrops – a foursome comprised of Rain (guitarist, vocalist and songwriter) and Schroeder (lead guitarist and backing vocalist), in addition to bassist and backup vocalist Jason Casanovas, and Long Valley based drummer, Max Adler – is a blend of blues, country, folk, funk, jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and soul. The group has been busy since late last year. In November, they released an EP of six-songs recorded live, and are now rolling with the strong flow.
“The past six months have been definitely starting to get a little bit busier,” Rain says. “There’s definitely a lot of spots that are starting to do music again, and we’ve done a bunch of traveling.”
|
|
|
|
Washington, NJ Artist Sees No End in Sight to Her Passion for Painting
By Alexander Rivero
Pat Olds of Washington, NJ, at 86 years of age, is as in love with painting today as she was when she first picked up the craft as a little girl in southern California. She grew up in Los Angeles, as she puts it, “a sickly child”, which pushed her father, an amateur artist himself, to buy her some drawing supplies to keep her entertained. She fell in love with the idea of creating her own visual worlds on paper, and never let up ever since.
“My father was my first mentor,” says Olds by phone, “and he was also an amateur artist himself. He’d do portraits in pastels, and then I’d want to use pastels, so he’d give them right over.”
While honing her craft as she grew older, Olds tried her hand at sculpting too, and did well with it, going so far as to work with live models. But she always felt more at home with paint and drawing, a love that brought her to art school in California, and then to a job drawing houses and buildings for real estate firms in pen and ink.
“Even in those roles I managed to add some creativity,” says Olds. “If I was drawing a house by the water, for example, I’d make sure to put a sailboat somewhere out there, or include a couple of seagulls for effect.”
|
|
|
|
A Most Memorable June Afternoon: To Climb A Mountain
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Sometimes we think that the truly great monuments of nature, the magnificent natural architectures of God’s infinite wisdom, are proudly shining in some foreign land. But in reality, truly breath-taking trophies of beauty and splendor often lie in our own backyards, our own small towns, and neighborhoods. Such a valuable lesson came to me, one day in late June of 1967.
In June of 1967, two landmark events occurred in my life. First, I graduated from Chapel Hill School in Lincoln Park. And, secondly, I climbed atop the ragged, rugged cliffside of Steinhauser Mountain, most likely the highest point in all of Lincoln Park.
Steinhauser Mountain is sandwiched between Pine Brook Road and Boonton Turnpike. It is a very tall, towering precipice, basically running perpendicular between the earth and the sky. I remember that Steinhauser Mountain seemed to be at least three stories high. It was filled with jagged rocks, and amazingly, all kinds of greenery and even saplings grew from pockets of dirt that filled in the rocky crevices. Steinhauser Mountain was named after the family who once owned the land.
It was in late June of 1967, while visiting my good friend Stuart Steinhauser, that I faced the seemingly insurmountable Steinhauser Mountain. Stu and I had both just graduated from Chapel Hill School. We had been good pals since the first grade.
|
Warren County Arts Celebrating 30th Anniversary
Here in Warren County, there is an art group that started in 1992 with a few artists and the urging of George Warne, then director of the Cultural and Heritage Commission. It was created to promote the advancement of the arts in Warren County. Warren County was in need of a group where artist and folks who appreciate art could come together.
Mr. Warne invited a bunch of artists that he knew to Shippen Manor to discuss forming an art group. The artists were excited to be able to come together, network and promote the arts in Warren County. So, the group was formed, selected a name and officers. Those founding members were Duane Alpaugh, Jill Batemen, Stan Cohen, John Delonas, Elaine Erny, Al Hough, Jeffrey Kuhlman, Deette Little, Merle Morse, Peggy Niece, Mary Schwartzkopf, Grace Scodari, Carol Southerland, Jack Stephens and Albert Young. Some of those members are still with the group today.
|
Warren County Arts Opens New Exhibit
Warren County Arts presents 30 Year Retrospective Exhibit. The exhibit features art created by members over the past 30 years. The exhibit is open now through October 8, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Oxford Municipal Building, 11 Green St. Call ahead to make sure the exhibit is open at 908-453-3098. Made possible in part by WCC&H Div. of Land Use
|
|
|
|
Blast from the Past: Step Aboard USS New Jersey
By Henry M. Holden
You can see her massive armament from across the river in Philadelphia. Those guns tell stories of American history in times of war. A visit to the USS New Jersey can teach you more than just military history, but all about those who called her home.
Docked in Camden, USS New Jersey weighs in at 43,000 tons and measures 888 feet from bow to stern. She is a massive awe-inspiring colossal warship.
The USS New Jersey is an Iowa-class battleship. Iowa-class battleships were larger, faster and delivered more fire power than other class battleships. Six were ordered by the Navy, but only four were delivered (Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and New Jersey).
New Jersey is the most decorated battleship in Navy history, earning distinctions in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and conflicts in the Middle East. The New Jersey’s history spanned over half the 20th century, from her design in 1938 until her decommission in 1991.
She was launched on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and went on to steam more miles, fight in more battles, and fire more shells than any other battleship in history.
|
Pair Perfectly Grilled Steak with a Cool, Creamy Sidekick
|
|
|
|
and numerous media outlets. Cokeville Elementary School teachers and staff tried to keep kindergarteners through sixth graders calm and entertained. In the tiny classroom, they watched movies, played games, prayed. And, then, shortly after 4 p.m., the bomb exploded.
Witnesses later testified that just before the explosion David Young had connected the explosive to his wife. Then he went to the restroom, which
ge and numerous media outlets. Cokeville Elementary School teachers and staff tried to keep kindergarteners through sixth graders calm and entertained. In the tiny classroom, they watched movies, played games, prayed. And, then, shortly after 4 p.m., the bomb exploded.
Witnesses later testified that just before the explosion David Young had connected the explosive to his wife. Then he went to the restroom, which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts Celebrating 30th Anniversary
There are rotating art exhibitions at this gallery by the art group’s members and invited guests. The public is invited to visit and enjoy the artwork when the municipal building is open. The council has been a great patron of arts for many years. They have helped create a space for artists to come together and provide the community with an opportunity to experience many artistic disciplines. Not too many communities in Warren County foster the arts in such away.
WC Arts provides venues for artists to display their works of art and programs each month to stimulate and educate. Monthly programs run the gamut. There are demonstrations, lectures and workshops in a variety of artistic media from music, dance, wand workshops in a variety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Grilling Hacks for Delicious, Plant-Based Summer Menus
ooking and entertaining outdoors can bring friends and family back together, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple, flavorful recipes can be easy on the home chef yet still tasty and enjoyable for those at the table.
One of the best parts of the season is grilled fare like burgers, hot dogs and fresh vegetables. This year, consider adding a plant-based option to your menu. Made with simple, recognizable ingredients, Lightlife offers vegan, non-GMO options that are made for the grill, like Plant-Based Burgers, Smart Dogs and Italian Smart Sausage. These products can help satisfy the craving for protein and are made with ingredients you can feel good about serving your friends and family.
“Food brings people together, and now more than ever, grilling season and dining al fresco is one of the best ways to do that,” said Tommy McDonald, executive chef at Greenleaf Foods. “Think of the grill as an additional seasoning element – a zero-fuss way to add miles of flavor. One of my favorite products is Lightlife’s Smart Dogs, which have been reformulated to taste better than ever. Try topping them with a freshly made onion jam or quick-pickled relish.”
Consider these tips from McDonald to properly grill plant-based variations of your favorite meals:
Be mindful of cook times. Plant-based protein products typically taste best when cooked properly, usually over a low, open flame. When you’re almost ready to dish them out in recipes like Grilled Pineapple Burgers with Honey Garlic Barbecue Sauce or Avocado Toast Dogs, give them a quick sear. If you’re unsure, reference the recommended cook times on the packaging.
Keep it separate. During these seasonal celebrations, there’s often some people who want traditional meat and others who crave plant-based options. To satisfy your group, drop a cast-iron skillet on the grill and allow it to heat up. Put your favorite plant-based proteins in the skillet, along with veggies, to keep the grill organized.
a cast-iron skillet on the grill and allow it to heat up. Put your favorite plant-based proteins in the skillet, along with veggies, to keep the grill
|
|
|
|
Dish Out Happiness with a Classic Dessert
(Family Features) Spending precious moments enjoying outdoor meals with family and friends is part of what makes warm weather get-togethers so special. Take those al fresco occasions to the next level with a favorite dessert: ice cream.Homemade ice cream is a hallmark of many family events from birthday celebrations and pool parties to warm weather holidays spent basking in the sunshine. Completely customizable with an array of fruits or other tasty mix-ins plus toppings of your choice, it’s a perfect way to put a grin on loved ones’ faces.
|