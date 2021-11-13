AAUW Greater Wayne Area Branch Holds Three Scholarship Events 

The Greater Wayne Area branch of AAUW held three events during the summer and fall in order to garner funds for scholarships to support women returning to college.

One Saturday in July, the branch took a booth at the Wayne Farmer’s Market where new and gently used jewelry, handbags, scarves, hats and books were sold.

In September, a Walk-A-Thon was held. Friends and relatives sponsored members who walked the track near Barbour Pond in Wayne. Lunch and a general meeting followed.

Also in September, the branch participated in the Pompton Lakes town-wide garage sale at the home of one of its members. Many types of accessories were offered for sale.

The money raised will be awarded, by the scholarship committee, to deserving women, to aid in their pursuit of an undergraduate college degree.

AAUW is a national non-profit organization with over 780 branches. The mission of the Greater Wayne Area branch, established in 1968, is to “advance gender equity through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.” Membership in the Greater Wayne Area branch is open to anyone who holds a two-year associate’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university.

In addition to working on its mission, membership offers opportunities to participate in small interest groups such as current events discussions, book groups, cooking, bridge, mahjong and social outings.

If you are interested in finding out more about this organization and its activities, contact Ruth Liston at ruthlis@optonline.net.