Accelerate Your Holiday Gift List with Adventure

(Family Features) Nearly everyone on your gift list may need a little revving up this year. Bringing a smile or much-needed dose of adventure is an easy way to leave a lasting impression this holiday season – especially with these gift ideas.

Whether that hard-to-buy-for person on your list is already a rider or it’s on his or her to-do list, Harley-Davidson has something for nearly everyone.

Elevate Work-from-Home Wardrobes

Working from home doesn’t mean you can’t dress for adventure. Hoodies and sweatshirts can keep your loved ones looking cool and comfortable, no matter how long their next video conference call might last. With a variety of color and style options for men and women, you can find the right fit for basically everyone on your list.

Inspire the Next Generation of Riders

The thrill of riding can be felt at any age, especially for kids on your list looking for a new activity. Options like the IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric bikes are tools for learning hand-eye coordination and developing riding skills while having fun. Kids will learn to push, balance and coast in non-powered mode before graduating to the powered mode, where they’ll learn to use the throttle and brake. These bikes can provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience and spark a lifetime love for riding on two wheels.

Connect with the Inner Child

Give the gift of building something unique with a present like the LEGO® Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy®Building Sets. This set showcases the beauty of a real-life motorcycle and provides an immersive building experience that can make people of all ages feel like kids again.

Adventure in Style

Few things beat a warm, durable and fashionably versatile motorcycle jacket. Whether your loved one enjoys a more rugged look to pair with outdoor adventures or is a style trend-setter who likes to stand out from the crowd, a leather motorcycle jacket is a must-have for almost any wardrobe.

Give the Gift of Riding

For the person in your life you haven’t seen in a while, reconnect and give the gift of an experience that can be appreciated for years to come with the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course. This course will help you and any thrill-seeker in your life learn to ride with confidence on two wheels after just one weekend.

This holiday season, Harley-Davidson is giving away 500 Riding Academy passes. All you have to do is share your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle photo on Instagram or Twitter, tag the friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride with and use #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.

Find more holiday gift-giving inspiration at H-D.com/Holiday.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (couple exchanging gifts)