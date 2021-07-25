Add Powerful Pairings to Your Family’s Plates

(Family Features) Joining loved ones at the family table is an important moment for many, both as a filling way to enjoy a meal and an emotionally satisfying way to catch up on all the day’s events. Make those moments count by combining nutritious ingredients and creating recipes that can quickly become favorites.

As part of the Powerful Pairings initiative – launched by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses – this recipe calls for pulses, which include lentils, chickpeas dry peas, and beans; sorghum, similar to rice or quinoa filled with nutrients, texture and taste; and pork, rich in flavor, versatile and sustainable with nutritious qualities.

Combined, these three ingredients can work together in sweet and savory dishes alike, and they shine with a multitude of herbs, spices and sauces from around the world. A powerhouse nutritional trio, they include foods from the protein, vegetable and grain groups outlined in MyPlate, a template for balance, variety and moderation.

Plus, the taste and versatility of these ingredients make it easier to achieve more family meals, which promotes cohesion, communication and relationships, helping loved ones celebrate simple joys together and be more prepared for uncertainty and difficult life moments.

Find more information, resources and recipes at powerfulpairings.com.

Sorghum Split Pea Soup

Recipe courtesy of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 6 (1 1/4 cup each)

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3/4 cup sliced carrots

3/4 cup sliced celery

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

6 cups no-salt-added chicken stock

1 1/4 cups green split peas

1 small ham bone

2/3 cup chopped ham

2/3 cup pearled sorghum

4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

chopped fresh thyme (optional)

cracked black pepper (optional)

In 4-quart stock pot or large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic; season with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook, stirring occasionally, 10-12 minutes, or until onion is tender. Add chicken stock, split peas, ham bone, ham, sorghum, thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until split peas are soft and sorghum is tender.

Remove ham bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves from soup. Remove ham from bone, chop ham and return to pot. Discard bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Garnish with chopped fresh thyme and cracked black pepper, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 336 calories; 8 g total fat (2 g saturated fat); 22 mg cholesterol; 573 mg sodium; 48 g total carbohydrates (12 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugars); 20 g protein; 3% vitamin D; 5% calcium; 17% iron; 19% potassium; 227 mg phosphorus (18%).

#15601

Source: Powerful Pairings