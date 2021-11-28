COUCH THEATER By Rachel Rose

Photo Credit: Simon Emmett Photo Caption: Adele —

“Adele One Night Only” —

Anticipation for this LA-filmed prime-time concert special is high, as it promises to be a major reveal of Adele’s newest music, of which we have been deprived for six long years. (Her new album, “30,” drops Nov. 19, and the first single from it, “Easy On Me,” already hit No. 1 on Billboard.) Interspersed throughout the show will be an interview with Adele by none other than Ms. Oprah Winfrey. The women will talk all things music, lyric inspiration and life. But don’t be confused by the name of this televised concert. While it airs only one night on CBS (Sunday, Nov. 14), the special will be available to stream starting the same night on Paramount+. (CBS/Paramount+) “City of Joel” — What happens when an impassioned religious sect slowly and systematically attempts to become the dominating demographic in a quiet small town, in direct opposition to citizens outside of the religion? It gets really ugly, that’s what. The town of Monroe, New York, includes the Village of Kiryas Joel, which is populated entirely by Hasidic Jews. Political battles over land brought tempers on both sides to the boiling point in 2018 when the village petitioned to annex a significant portion of town as its own, while simultaneously influencing local elections by voting as a unified block. This documentary skillfully presents both sides of the issue, creating a dramatic buildup that culminates with a game-changing city council election. (Prime Video) “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story” — Remember that scene in “Hot Tub Time Machine” where, in 1986, nobody knew what the heck those guys were riding down the mountain? (Hint: It was snowboards.) Well, we have Jake Burton to thank for making that crazy new sport a permanent fixture on snowy mountains worldwide. After constructing the first snowboard in 1977, Burton spent the next 42 years devoted to promoting the sport, fine-tuning its equipment, and basically convincing the world how cool snowboarding really is. Even if you don’t partake in the activity, this documentary is an interesting project that marries a great story of passion and entrepreneurship with fantastic winter sports footage. (HBOMax) “Theo Von: Regular People” — Comedian Theo Von’s second Netflix stand-up special is trending in the Top 10 its recent first week of release, so I had high hopes for an entertaining hour. I remembered him from his time on MTV’s “Road Rules” and “The Challenge,” but was unfamiliar with his comedy. Unfortunately, it was an agonizing 60 minutes. While there are moments I chuckled, for the most part I felt slightly uncomfortable, wondering if Von was trying too hard to be edgy or was simply naive to how insensitive some of his jokes were. He doesn’t yet have the polish of a seasoned comedian, and many of his stories about growing up poor and the odd friends he knew then needed more details to provide enough setup for his jokes. He’s not an unlikable guy, but the opening segment about his own haircut is probably the best part. (Netflix) (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.