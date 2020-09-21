At Advanced Foot Care of New Jersey, patients receive excellent podiatric care under the leadership of Anant Joshi, DPM, DABPM and Marc Kitrosser, DPM, FACFAS. Services offered by this Podiatrist in Woodland Park, NJ include diagnosis and treatment of foot injuries and sports injuries, as well as orthotics. Patients also receive treatment for calluses, ankle pain, bunions, toenail fungus, ingrown toenails and more. Dr. Joshi and Dr. Kitrosser treat a variety of foot conditions, injuries, and skin conditions while providing valuable foot care services for patients of all ages. For example, other podiatric conditions managed at Advanced Foot Care of New Jersey include Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, hammertoes, infections, and osteoarthritis.

Dr. Joshi and Dr. Kitrosser are leading podiatric surgeons with specializations that include sports medicine, wound care, and foot deformities. They provide a welcoming and respectful environment for the treatment of foot conditions. Advanced Foot Care of NJ accepts most insurance plans including out-of-network coverage. They also offer financing options for treatments not covered fully by insurance benefits.

Our goal is to help you make the best healthcare decisions for your podiatric needs. If you have a foot care emergency please contact our office today. We welcome all new patients especially those with podiatric emergency needs.

MOST INSURANCE PLANS ACCEPTED

We will be more than happy to submit all insurance forms for you and help you recover the most from your benefits. We will do everything we can to help you afford the treatment you need and want.

For the convenience of our patients, Advanced Foot Care of NJ works with most insurance plans, including those that offer both in- and out-of-network benefits. Most patients have insurance options that allow us to fully treat their podiatry conditions while respecting their healthcare budget. No matter your insurance coverage, it is wise to seek the specialized expertise that our doctors can provide.

EXCELLENCE

Dr. Anant Joshi was awarded the 2013 Mahmood M Cheema M.D. Orthopedic Award for Excellence in Clinical Care and Podiatric Surgery.

Online booking is now available! Our office facilitates emergency calls and all appointments are available, especially for new patients seeking help.

Advanced Foot Care of NJ

1031 McBride Ave. Suite D-105

Woodland Park, NJ 07424

Telephone: (973) 256-0002